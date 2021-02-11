GREENVILLE — As the need continues to grow for a strong labor force in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, efforts are underway in eastern North Carolina to attract and develop a local talent pipeline.
Communities worldwide will celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science today. Local companies are taking part by highlighting the women in the industry while encouraging girls to consider careers in science.
“There are many amazing opportunities in the science field for women to grow careers,” said Michelle Logan, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific in Greenville. “We need to talk about that more in our industry and across the globe. It’s pretty powerful and we want to help educate younger girls about the exciting career opportunities and potential in the science field.”
Logan is a Currituck County native who is passionate about creating opportunities in her field. The mission is personal, she said, stemming from her experience as a child interested in science.
“I knew pretty early on in middle school that science and math was something that I wanted to do,” said Logan.
She graduated from high school and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where she majored in biology with aspirations to go on to med school. However, she changed her mind.
“I quickly realized that wasn’t for me,” Logan said. “I looked for opportunities to take a path and still be able to do things that support the greater good.”
With her love for science, she continued with the biology program and earned a bachelor of science. She then accepted a job in Greenville at DSM Pharmaceuticals, which is now Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science.
“This allowed me to continue to pursue my passion for problem-solving with science and math, while also contributing to the health and well-being of patients through the producing important medicines,” said Logan.
Her career started working in the environmental monitoring laboratory where she would conduct testing while running sterile injectable productions. From there, Logan took an interest in leadership and moved into an operations role where she had the opportunity to lead and manage teams. In January 2020, she was promoted to lead the entire Greenville site, which is the largest manufacturing facility across all of Thermo Fisher Scientific.
Just nine months later, the global life science services company announced a major expansion in Greenville facility for sterile drug product development and commercial manufacturing of critical medicines, therapies, and vaccines. The expansion is expected to create 500 new jobs over the next two years.
“The Greenville site has not seen this level of expansion. Also, it’s not just about buildings and new equipment, but the growth in people and jobs,” Logan said. “In addition to hiring for new roles, we’re also offering new opportunities to our existing employees and building new training centers to advance their development. It’s just a pretty cool time to be part of this team.”
The team at Thermo Fisher is focused on developing a pipeline of candidates which is why local community college partnerships are vital, Logan said.
“I think the more that we can push on the upfront training aspect across eastern North Carolina, the stronger our pipeline will be longer term to fill all of those roles,” said Logan. “We need more candidates that fill a variety of backgrounds to support our longer-term growth.”
Logan wants young girls who are interested in science to know that there is a place for them in a variety of concentrations. This could be a recent high school grad who earned credits in biotechnology through Pitt Community College or someone who wants a career change after 20 years of experience in a different field.
“Here at Thermo Fisher, we’ve had great success of taking people with different educational backgrounds and helping them to build careers. What we’ve learned is that diversity and experience make a super well-rounded employee,” said Logan.