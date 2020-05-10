CURRITUCK — Currituck County native Mary Kate Morgan has been awarded the prestigious Mathews Medal by N.C. State University.
Morgan, the daughter of Mel and Amy Morgan, graduated from the university this week and plans to pursue a career as a high school agriculture teacher.
The Mathews Medal is named for Walter J. Mathews, the first student to register at the N.C. School of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts — now N.C. State University. The award recognizes up to four graduating seniors who have served as student leaders at the university.
Morgan’s commencement was held virtually on Friday. She earned a bachelor of science in agricultural education.
“It’s hard to put into words how humbling it is to receive this honor,” Morgan said. “N.C. State has meant so much to me.”
Morgan said her grandfather went to N.C. State in the 1960s and she grew up as a Wolfpack fan and dreaming of attending N.C. State.
“N.C. State has really felt like home for me,” she said.
Morgan’s student leadership and service has included a stint as president of the Alumni Association Student Ambassador Program, which she described as the “traditions keepers” who plan and carry out class ring ceremonies, pep rallies and homecoming week activities.
She served as a tour guide on the NCSU campus and started a student group in her department that pairs upper classmen with new students to serve as guides and mentors.
Morgan also has been active in the Sigma Alpha sorority.
She grew up on a farm in Currituck County where her father farmed with her grandfather, and her mother is an elementary school teacher.
Studying agricultural education has enabled her to combine her father’s passion for agriculture and her mother’s passion for education, she said.
Morgan has accepted a position as a graduate assistant at N.C. State and will be pursuing a master’s degree in agricultural and extension education. She recently completed student teaching at Athens Drive Magnet High School in Raleigh and is interested in teaching high school agriculture.
“I would like to teach wherever I can find a job, but preferably in eastern North Carolina,” Morgan said.
The application for the Mathews Medal included a list of organizations and student involvement on campus, and essays on topics such as an experience that shaped the applicant into the leader they are today. Applicants are also asked to share what they think their legacy will be after graduation.
A student group selected 10 finalists for the medal, and they were then interviewed by academic and student affairs staff.