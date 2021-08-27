MAYPORT, Fla. — A 2005 graduate of Currituck County High School is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Randy Joseph, who joined the Navy 10 years ago, serves as a electronics technician aboard the Cook.
“I joined the Navy for the opportunity to travel,” said Joseph. “There are not many people who join the Navy from where I'm from. I was one of the first to jump out and try it out.”
Growing up in Currituck, Joseph said he finds the values he learned similar to those needed to succeed in the military.
“You control only what you can when growing up as things happen,” said Joseph. “You have to adapt and keep going.”
These lessons have helped Joseph while serving aboard Cook. The ship returned home from Naval Station Rota, Spain after spending five years as a forward-deployed destroyer.
“These sailors distinguished themselves throughout their five years deployed overseas,” said Capt. Joseph Gagliano, commander of Destroyers Squadron 60 and Task Force 65. “Their contribution to NATO security and freedom of navigation is a legacy that will now continue with Arleigh Burke.”
The Burke has replaced the Cook as the lead ship of its class of Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers. The Cook's homeport shift to Mayport, Florida, was the second of four in support of the U.S. Navy’s plan to rotate the Rota-based destroyers.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
“Our job in the Navy is to control the seas and everything on the water,” said Joseph.
There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Joseph is most proud of receiving the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for volunteering lots of hours to children with special needs and building a playground for kids.
“Outside of the Navy, my 7-year-old daughter, Rian, is the biggest part of my life,” said Joseph.
Joseph said he's proud of his Navy service to the country.
“It's a sense of pride knowing that I'm doing something to help other people and that others have made the same sacrifice,” added Joseph.