CURRITUCK — It will still be several years before Riley Parker is old enough to vote — but the rising freshman at Currituck County High School has already spent a lot of time thinking about the importance of voting.
Parker finished second in the nation among eighth-graders in the Fleet Reserve Association’s essay contest on “What My Vote Will Mean to Me.”
The Fleet Reserve Association sponsors an essay contest every year for students in grades 7-12.
FRA sponsors the annual essay contest as part of its Americanism initiative, explained Robert Oliveira, secretary of the Elizabeth City-based Branch 293 of the Fleet Reserve Association.
“It’s to promote Americanism with the youth, and every year the topic changes,” Oliveira said.
FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest invites students to submit a 350-word essay through an FRA member or local FRA branch. Local winners advance to competition at the regional level and regional winners compete for national prizes.
“The Essay Contest is important to the FRA in that it gives an opportunity to the youth of America to focus their attention and creativity in producing an essay which stirs thoughts of patriotism and reaffirms their love to our great country,” Oliveira said. “Most essay contests are on a national basis only and the chances of a local student winning are remote. The FRA contest features local winners at six grade levels in addition to regional and national winners.”
Oliveira noted that the local FRA branch mainly sponsors students from eastern North Carolina.
“But I have been contacted by students from other states because they don’t have a local FRA branch to sponsor them,” he added. “We will sponsor them and process their essays.”
The grand national winner receives $5,000, with additional prizes for the top three essays in each grade category ($2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place). Each national winner receives an attractive plaque and every entrant judged at the national level receives a certificate of recognition.
Kim Jackson, one of Parker’s teachers, said she was proud of her students for participating in the contest and especially pleased with Parker’s work.
“She really did an awesome job and went far with it,” Jackson said.
Two other area students, Lisa Phillips and Lia Newbern, also won at the regional level.
The theme for this coming year is “The Bill of Rights and Me.”
Essays must be submitted through an FRA member or local FRA branch before the Dec. 1 deadline.
To learn more about FRA’s Americanism Essay Contest, contact TC Wright at branch293@embarqmail. Mail to: Fleet Reserve Association Branch 293, P.O. Box 1753, Elizabeth City, NC 27906-1753.