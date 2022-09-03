Debbie Basnight

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Assistant Clerk of Superior Court Debbie Basnight was recently named the Clerk of the Year by the North Carolina Conference of Clerks of Superior Court.

But it was Basnight’s husband, Winfred, who was the first to reach the stage after N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby named the 35-year veteran of the Currituck court system as the clerk of the year.