CURRITUCK — Thomas Poston attributes his interest in the environment and climate change to growing up in Currituck County and seeing the impact of climate on the Outer Banks.
Poston, who is especially interested in understanding the ways human activity affects climate and the environment, will get a chance to pursue that interest when he travels to Cambodia next year as a Fulbright scholar.
Poston, a 2014 Currituck County High School graduate and 2018 graduate of Wake Forest University, recently was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Student Program research award.
Created in 1946 under legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright of Arkansas, the Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program, offering research study and teaching opportunities in over 160 countries.
The Fulbright award is designed to facilitate cultural exchange and increase mutual understanding between U.S. citizens and those of other countries. Recipients of Fulbright awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, as well as record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
The Fulbright Program is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.
“Fulbrighters address critical global challenges in all disciplines, while building relationships, knowledge, and leadership in support of the long-term interests of the United States,” the U.S. State Department said in its press release announcing Poston’s selection for the program.
When he travels to Cambodia in January 2021, Poston will be helping conduct research in affiliation with the nonprofit Hagar International. The research is designed to better understand the relationship between environmental degradation and human trafficking.
The son of Jon and Anita Poston of Currituck, Poston earned a degree from Wake Forest with a double major in politics and international affairs and in economics, and a minor in environmental studies.
Anita Poston said her son interned at the U.S. State Department while in college and has worked at an environmental nonprofit in Raleigh.
“He is all about international travel,” she said.
She said she and her husband are very proud of their son and his accomplishments.
Thomas Poston is currently working with Deloitte Consulting for government and public sector clients. He said he will be in Cambodia for six to eight months next year.
In his work with the consulting firm Poston has worked with some nonprofits abroad, including an anti-human trafficking nonprofit in Cambodia. That work led to his interest in the project that is being funded through the Fulbright program.
“I wanted to take that environmental approach or lens and apply it to that issue,” he said.
After completing the Fulbright program Poston plans to attend graduate or professional school. He plans to pursue a career in international development with a focus on environmental policy and climate change adaptation.