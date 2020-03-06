TODAY
Evangelical Methodist. The church will host a Craft & Vendor Fair at 820 Okiskio Road, Elizabeth City, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature door prizes, and lunch and baked goods will be available for purchase. Donations accepted for the church’s Brazil Missions Team. Small personal hygiene items (toothbrushes, combs, etc.) and small toys are needed.
Wilson Grove AME Zion. The church will celebrate its choir reunion at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY
New Hope UMC. The church will host a “singspiration” event at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.
Christian Homes MBC. The church will host a benefit program for radio station WGAI 560 A.M. at 2:30 p.m. Choirs, Gospel singers, male choruses and praise singers are asked to perform at least 4 songs.
New Bethel MBC. Pastor Ann Barber will be the speaker for the Rev. William Sawyer’s 33rd anniversary at the church at 2 p.m.
First Christian. The Rev. Vy Nguyen will be the speaker at 11 a.m.
Mt. Carmel Baptist. Nakia Spence will perform a benefit concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Corner Stone MBC. Valerie Morris will be the speaker for Hospitality Ministry Day at 3 p.m.
Open Door Christian Fellowship. The Rev. Wade Staten will be the speaker for Missionary, Deacon, Deaconness and Trustee Day at 2 p.m.
UPCOMING
New Bethel MBC. The Roanoke Missionary Baptist Association Field Workers will present a musical celebration Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.
Philadelphia Baptist. Pastor Antonio Williams will be the speaker for the pastor’s anniversary Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Mt. Carmel Baptist. The Rev. Kevin Lighty will be the speaker for the ushers’ anniversary Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Weeping COCDOC. Bishop Johnson Hazel will be the speaker for the ushers’ anniversary Sunday, March 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Burgess Baptist. The church will host an open mic singspiration Sunday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Refreshments will follow the program.
Whosoever Will COGIC. The church will host revival Wednesday through Friday, March 18-20, at 7 p.m. nightly. A nightly special guest will be featured.
Walton Grove AME Zion. The Rev. Elaine Tyson will be the speaker for the Women’s Day morning service Sunday, March 22, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Millie Jordan will be the speaker for the afternoon service at 2:30 p.m.
City Road UMC. The church will host a Card Party and Bingo event in Edwards Hall Wednesday, March 25. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and cards will follow at noon. The event will feature prizes. Cost is $20. All proceeds will go toward church missions. Contact: 339-1805.
Berea Baptist. The church will host a free Craft & Vendor Show at the Family Life Center at 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature door prizes and concessions. All proceeds will go to Camp Cale and toward the church youth mission trip to Philadelphia.
Good Works Community. Prophet Gloria Combs, evangelist Doresia Land, elderess Mary Ann White and Apostle Dianner Chesson will be the speakers for Women’s Weekend at Louise’s Event Center, 1132 Don Juan Road, Hertford, Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elder Dorothy Moore will be the speaker at Good Works Community Church, 113 Deep Creek Road, Hertford, Sunday, March 29, at 10:45 a.m. Cost for those who register by March 23 is $10, $15 at the door. Contact: 404-9088, 559-1733, 757-404-5304 or email: gwcc.nc@gmail.com.
Edenton UMC. The Albemarle Chorale will present its spring concerts Sunday, April 26, and Sunday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Contact: 221-8057.