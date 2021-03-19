When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, the Dallas Black Dance Theater found itself — like much of the world’s artistic community — without a plan for continuing its live performances.
But because artists innovate, that’s what members of the Dallas, Texas-based dance company did. Dancers went home, created individual videos of their performances and posted them to social media.
Those videos were later edited into a longer performance video, and that was the genesis of the Dallas Black Dance Theater group’s virtual performances that have been seen by audiences from around the globe, says DBDT artistic director Melissa M. Young.
“We know we couldn’t wait for COVID to go by, so we re-imagined what we are doing,” she said.
A local audience will get a chance to see the Dallas Black Dance Theater’s virtual performance during Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections event Wednesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Besides watching the dancers’ performances, the audience for the free event will also learn about DBDT’s history — 2021 is its 44th season — meet company members and learn about their backgrounds. The event includes, says Young, “A bit of everything.”
The audience for the Community Connections event won’t be treated to just beautiful dance performances, however.
According to Sean J. Smith, a company dancer and rehearsal assistant, what were once staged, live performances, are now beautifully edited stories featuring dance, vocal performances and narration. The videos were shot on location instead of on a traditional stage.
“In a sense it is a dance film,” said Smith.
Young says in reimagining staged performances for video, the Dallas Black Dance Theater company “thoughtfully chose locations to honor the work.”
One stage piece reimagined for video is “The Dummy Song,” from “Bodies as Site of Faith and Protest,” by Tommie-Waheed Evans. It is a dance performance that couples vocals by Smith with the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivering some of his most stirring speeches, all while the gospel standard, “We Shall Overcome,” is performed in the background.
“It has the feeling of protest and unity,” said Smith.
Since the Dallas Black Dance Theater began producing and showing its “dance films,” Young says its audiences have expanded and now include viewers across the world. One performance had audience members from 85 cities, something that wouldn’t have happened before the pandemic or without DBDT’s innovative, virtual approach to dance performance.
While Dallas Black Dance Theater performers look forward to returning to the stage once the pandemic is over, the group also plans to continue producing virtual dance films, Young said.
“It is our desire to have a hybrid of our performances, to have the digital maintained,” she said. “Everyone is growing and thriving, and we keep expanding.”
To register for the Dallas Black Dance Theater’s virtual performance for ECSU’s Community Connections event Wednesday, March 31 at 6 p.m., visit www.eventbrite.com/e/ambassadors-of-art-a-captivating-cultural-connection-tickets-143190828623?aff=DallasBlackDanceTheatre. For more information, call 252-619-3305.