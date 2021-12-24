Opening night for “The Little Mermaid Jr.” is still more than a month away, but Ashlyn Daniel is already getting excited.
For the past two months, Daniel, choreographer and dance instructor for The Center Players, has been working with the young performers to get them ready for the musical they’ll be performing at Arts of the Albemarle the first two weekends of February.
“I am so excited for that day,” Daniel said of opening night. “It is going to be amazing.”
Since October, The Center Players, AoA’s youth performing group, have been rehearsing “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” a musical based on the Disney film, “The Littlest Mermaid.”
Daniel said she begins each class by talking with her students, who range in age from seven to 17, and seeing how they are doing.
“I love when they come into class, and they are excited to learn,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most theaters, including AoA’s Maguire Theatre, to live performances since early last year.
“Everyone has missed theater, and are so happy it’s coming back,” Daniel said.
Daniel said her students have also missed being onstage. She calls their enthusiasm to perform again “refreshing.”
“I love that the kids are wanting to perform,” Daniel said. “If they are having fun, the audience will have fun.”
Daniel started working with The Center Players in October, when rehearsals for “The Little Mermaid Jr.” began. Daniel herself was a member of The Center Players for a year when she was 16, and is enthusiastic about being able to work with the program as an adult.
Daniel, whose father was in the U.S. Coast Guard, was born in Elizabeth City, but her family moved away when she was 3. It was about that time that her parents decided to enroll her in dance classes. By the time she was in middle school, Daniel says she realized she wanted to be a dance instructor.
Daniel’s family returned to Elizabeth City in 2013 after living in both Alaska and Alabama. As a teenager, she was accepted into the high school program at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
After completing high school, Daniel continued her studies at the School of the Arts, studying for a bachelor of fine arts degree in contemporary dance and a minor in arts entrepreneurship. Daniel graduated in May.
After returning to Elizabeth City, Daniel began working with The Center Players and teaching classes in ballet, jazz and lyrical dance through the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department.
“I’ve always wanted to teach dance,” said Daniel. “My goal is to one day open up a studio in Elizabeth City.”
One of the best parts of being a dance teacher is watching her students grow in confidence as dancers.
For more information about The Center Players’ upcoming performances of “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” visit Arts of the Albemarle’s Facebook page or website at https://www.artsaoa.org/ or call (252) 338-6455. To learn more about Daniel’s dance classes, visit the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page or call (252) 335-1424.