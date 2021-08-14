WANCHESE — A year after being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most famous family reunions in the state is back on this year.
The Daniels Family Reunion is planned for Sunday, Aug. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church in Wanchese.
In addition to being the Daniels family’s 87th annual reunion, this year also marks the 287th anniversary of Daniels forebearer William Daniels’ arrival on Roanoke Island.
“Daniels Day,” as the reunion is called, was started in 1934 by Josephus Daniels, then U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and publisher of the News & Observer, and Melvin R. Daniels Sr., Dare County’s register of deeds at the time.
The annual event always features a guest speaker, many of whom have been either candidates for political office or government officeholders. This year’s speaker is Dare Commissioner Danny Couch, who is also a local historian.
“We’re truly honored to have Commissioner Couch address our family and friends this year,” Roy Daniels III said in a press release.
Also in attendance will be Suzanne Tate and James Melvin, a local author and artist. According to Daniels, the pair have published more than 40 children’s books over the past 35 years. He invited elementary school teachers and students to attend the reunion and meet them.
Captain’s Crew and Friends will provide music for the reunion.
“Daniels Day is always open to the public and all are invited to bring their favorite dish or dessert,” Daniels said. “The Daniels family continues to celebrate this tradition in an atmosphere of faith, fellowship and fun. A wonderful afternoon has been planned for ages to enjoy.”