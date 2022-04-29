Witnessing an entrepreneur’s dream become a reality has been one of the most rewarding parts of Anya Davis’ job since she began working with the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
“I love hearing their stories,” said Davis. “Our primary job is to help them succeed.”
Davis became the Chamber’s membership director in 2018 and also assumed the job as president/CEO this January, succeeding Holly Staples who left the Chamber to become director of the Small Business Center at College of The Albemarle.
Davis and the Chamber are currently gearing up for the business organization’s first-ever Home & Garden Expo. Presented by Swimme & Son, the expo will be held at Museum of the Albemarle on Saturday, May 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include information about local businesses as well as demonstrations by several businesses and door prizes. Admission is free and the event is open to the general public.
“We want people to know what our community businesses are offering,” Davis says of the event.
A Sneak Peek of the expo will be held the night before on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets to the Sneak Peek are $20 and are available to the general public. There will be music and food provided.
Davis has lived in the area her entire life. She grew up in Elizabeth City and moved with her husband to Camden when her children, who are now adults, were young.
Prior to working with the Chamber, Davis had a career in banking, and she fondly recalls volunteering as an ambassador for the Chamber years ago.
In her work at the Chamber, Davis said she encourages and promotes “meaningful connections” between businesses.
“Our business community is so supportive of each other,” she said.
She’s watched the Chamber grow in membership. As of last week, the organization had more than 500 members.
“It is a big accomplishment,” Davis said. “Our business community is phenomenal and growing so fast.”
Davis said her goal is to continue to add Chamber members. Among the many benefits of membership, she said, is a free monthly ad in the Chamber’s newsletter. Member businesses can also share their posts on the Chamber’s social media sites and participate in the Chamber’s networking events.
“Whatever a business needs, we will find a way to help them,” said Davis.
Davis said upcoming Chamber events can be found in its newsletter and on its website, Facebook page and Instagram.
In addition to the upcoming Home and Garden Show, the Chamber also plans to host its annual Appreciation and Celebration event on June 23. The event will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seven Sounds Brewing Company on Water Street.
For more information visit the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, Instagram or website at http://www.elizabethcitychamber.org.