Changes during the 20th century were as profound as the invention of the automobile and electricity.
In Elizabeth City, installation of electrical service and water systems had begun in the 1890s. However, such innovative utilities did not become ordinary in our region’s other small towns until the first two decades of the 20th century.
Rural areas generally did not get electricity until the 1920s and 1930s. Still, some rural areas did not receive electricity until the late 1940s.
Telephone service followed closely behind electricity, with our region’s first telephone companies forming in the late 1890s. By the late 1920s, the telephone had become another staple of modern life for business and families.
Newspapers and later radios became common throughout the region, with nearly every county served by a newspaper and larger towns by a radio station.
According to Wanda Lassiter, curator at Museum of the Albemarle, the museum opened a new exhibition, “The Day the Lights Came On,” on April 18 “in recognition of the dramatic changes that ... impacted people’s lives and businesses.”
“In the exhibit, we explore how electricity and its resulting inventions impacted people,” she said.
One of the chief questions raised by the exhibit is whether these new inventions gave people more leisure time, Lassiter said.
She also noted that the nature of how residents get electricity has continued to change.
“Today, numerous methods can generate electricity, including windmills, solar panels, hydroelectric plants, nuclear reactors, natural gas, and coal-burning stations,” Lassiter said. “New energy-efficient and renewable-energy standards are being set throughout the nation”.
“The Day the Lights Came On” exhibit is now open to the public. Museum of the Albemarle’s temporary hours during Phase 2.5 of the state’s reopening plan are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come on in and tour the exhibit and lean how power changed the Albemarle region.