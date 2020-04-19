HERTFORD — As the recipient of a public health scholarship while in medical school in the 1980s, Dr. Neil Denunzio recalls having four choices when it came time for him to meet his obligation to practice medicine in an under-served community.
He could begin his career as a doctor either at an urban health clinic, in the federal prison system, on a Native-American reservation or in Perquimans County.
“Back then, Perquimans County was deemed an underserved area, so my choice was a no-brainer,” Denunzio said. “I was placed here and opened the Perquimans Medical Center and have been there since then.”
A country doctor known from Bethel to Belvidere, Denunzio spent his last day seeing patients on Wednesday. Though now officially retired, Denunzio will continue to serve as medical director for Albemarle Hospice.
During his more than three decades practicing medicine, Denunzio treated thousands of patients. Looking back, he described his work in Perquimans caring for others as “a richly rewarding experience.”
“I can’t put my finger on one single-most rewarding experience but my satisfaction comes from diagnosing patients appropriately and treating them so that they remain healthy,” he said.
Denunzio believes he accomplished what he “set out to do as physician.”
“Caring for people over a several-year, and sometimes decades-long, period of time was the source of my satisfaction,” he said.
Denunzio, who arrived in Perquimans in 1985, said he started out as a sole practitioner and despite the cost-saving trend toward consolidating medical practices, he remained one his entire 35-year career. As he notes, “These days, that’s a bit of an anomaly.”
Denunzio also remained something of a rarity among family practitioners: he continued to make the occasional house call.
“As far as making house calls, I did and still do to this day, albeit very rarely,” he said. “As a matter of fact, my last house call was last Wednesday (April 8). There are certain times and in certain circumstances where patients needed to be seen but couldn’t make it to the office. It’s not a very efficient way to practice; that’s why my visits were limited.”
As someone who started his medical education more than 40 years ago, Denunzio saw plenty of advances in medicine and patient care — many he says he “never would’ve imagined possible.”
“Certain cancers like some leukemias are now entirely curable, whereas 40 years ago they would be a death sentence,” he said. “The treatment for multiple sclerosis has changed the face of that disease. In the ‘80s AIDS/HIV was uniformly fatal but now it is totally controllable. Some HIV patients even have an imperceptible viral load which was unheard of 20 years ago.”
Denunzio notes he himself has been treating a patient for metastatic pancreatic cancer — a cancer that starts in the pancreas and spreads to other parts of the body — for three years with chemotherapy.
“I marvel at his longevity every time I see him,” he said.
Denunzio, who completed his residency in internal medicine in Pittsburgh, said he still remembers a patient who had suffered cardiac arrest.
“She was ‘coded’ and brought back as far as having vital signs but she was not responsive,” he said. “I had very little hope of her waking up. I just remember the next morning ... she opened her eyes to her name and was totally recovered. That one sticks with me almost 40 years later.”
Denunzio also saw his fair share of medical oddities.
“As far as weird stuff, once I saw a drug rep early one afternoon after he’d come from lunch in Elizabeth City,” he said. “He was beet red and wasn’t feeling well. It turns out he got a hold of some bad tuna in Elizabeth City and was suffering from Scombroid poisoning. It was not life-threatening and the person made a full recovery.”
One change Denunzio laments is the increased bureaucratization of health care.
“These days government mandates and dealing with insurance companies have chipped away at my joy of practicing,” he said.
One thing he’s enjoyed since 2007 are annual trips to Ecuador as a medical volunteer. During Denunzio’s visits to the impoverished country, he and his team of volunteers see more than a 1,000 patients, many of whom do not have regular medical care.
“At first, I went with some trepidation but it was a wonderful trip and I have been every year since then,” he said. “During the trip, we administer primary care to lots of people on a daily basis for four days straight. I don’t have to deal with insurance companies or other restrictions. It is medical care at its purest.”
For the first several years, Denunzio went solely as a volunteer. Then several years ago, he was asked to join the leadership team at Forest Park Church to help coordinate the trip.
“The need is great and I am blessed with certain talents that I am able to share so I keep returning,” he said. “Unfortunately, this year our trip has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.”
Asked about his plans now that’s he’s retired, Denunzio said he hopes to spend more time visiting family and helping his daughter.
“I owe my three siblings a visit,” he said. “They have been to visit me several times but I have yet to return the favor. One of my daughters just bought a house and I have volunteered to help with any projects she and her husband have planned. I have several renovation projects at home that are waiting for me also.”