A fine 19th century farmhouse in northern Pasquotank County was recently lost. Left for years to the indignity of decay and dissolution, it was eventually either torn down or, quite possibly, collapsed on its own.
We won’t dwell on the details, which would be depressing to some, infuriating to others, and tedious for the rest. Rather than moralize on why some people let good things go to waste, I’d rather use the house to briefly discuss an architectural topic which has long fascinated me: detached kitchens.
As you can see in the photograph, the back of this house — the kitchen — was nearly an independent structure, being tethered to the main house only by a porch. It is possible that this connecting breezeway was added later, and that the kitchen was originally fully independent, though perhaps not. This layout was once highly favored, but is rapidly disappearing from our architectural stock.
In an age before mechanized cooking, central heating, air conditioning and motorized fire engines, the utility of constructing your home’s kitchen in a separate structure should be rather obvious, but it should be noted that the taste for detached kitchens was not entirely utilitarian. The custom (which began in the 18th century and swiftly diminished in the late 19th) depended on wealth and social status, and was informed as much, if not more, by culture as by practicality.
In our earliest colonial years, virtually all homes here — rich and poor alike — were built with the kitchen (often only an open hearth and nearby table) within the main house. It was not until the Georgian era (the 18th century) that wealthy families began insisting on kitchens being separate structures.
By the 19th century, the taste for detached kitchens had spread to the middle class (such as the house seen here). The poor never had detached kitchens; their homes were generally nothing but a single room or two, with the “kitchen” simply being the biggest (or only) fireplace available.
Middle- and upper-class Georgians had a general disdain for cookery, which was culturally viewed as a lowly necessity rather than a laudable art. If you had the money, then the kitchen was shoved out of its ancient place in the home. Dining rooms were decorated with oilcloth rugs to prevent food odors attaching to them, and incense was liberally applied to banish unwanted culinary scents. The aforementioned utilitarian benefits were a factor, but not the only factor.
It was not until the Victorian era that the kitchen was redeemed, brought back home, and the scents of cooking remembered again as pleasant. By 1900 (long before most people had air conditioning, and when most people still used woodstoves) the kitchens were back in the home, not because they were no longer hot in summer or never caught fire, but because the culture had simply shifted back to loving them.
Detached kitchens, then, are not just an example of pre-industrial utility, but also a delightful study in anthropology, class and the shifting sands of culture.
Ian von Talee is a local historical preservationist and contributing writer for Museum of the Albemarle.