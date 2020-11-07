Take just about any one archival record from yesteryear, and you’ll find facts and figures that some historian or researcher would deem important.
Whether locating a long-ago ancestor, finding a certain “red-letter” date, or even stumbling across a brow-arching historical anecdote can be tedious. However, it also can be highly rewarding when one finally makes that long-awaited discovery.
Along with these records come questions of how best to preserve them for posterity. One modern technique calls for digitizing and/or transcribing the original source material, thereby creating a duplicate copy of the text. Such is the mode currently employed in preserving the records of the Widow’s Son Masonic Lodge in Camden.
The Brethren of Widow’s Son Lodge No. 75 are truly fortunate to have the original records — both intact and legible — of their earliest Masonic workings. The oldest of these records, the “1820 ledger,” dutifully scribed by the lodge’s first secretary, Richard B. Lynch, chronicles the Lodge’s formative years, beginning with its inaugural assembly while under dispensation on Jan. 6, 1820.
Beginning in 2017, a simple yet curious inspection of the Lodge archives, during a routine cleanup day, revealed the 1820 ledger, stowed away alongside additional ledgers and papers. A closer inspection revealed that in between its shabby, ink-stained covers were written the first 24 months of Lodge business, on pages as equally shabby and ink-stained.
Though in fair shape, it quickly became apparent that the ledger, in its present condition, needed to be preserved for posterity for the benefit of current as well as future members of the Lodge.
During the following months, and under the supervision of Worshipful Master Marty Silverwood, the whole batch of ledgers — some two dozen books — were carefully cataloged.
The rediscovery of these records piqued the interest of several of the Lodge members. Thus, a motion was made before the Lodge to request the services of the Grand Lodge of North Carolina to help preserve these documents.
In May 2018, Jonathan Underwood, assistant to the Grand Secretary and primary contact throughout this project, made the long trip east from Raleigh to Camden. He received the 1820 ledger of minutes, as well as three additional books, that were then sent to Chapel Hill for digitization.
Through its continuing partnership with the University of North Carolina, the Grand Lodge provides this professional digitization service, offering Masons across the state a means to easily access their Lodge’s records through the North Carolina Digital Heritage Center website. After digitization, the Camden ledgers were returned to the Grand Lodge to be kept indefinitely for safekeeping.
The task of producing a transcript of the 1820 ledger for the Lodge became the next logical aim among the Widow’s Son brethren. Many Brothers voiced their desire for a “substitute” ledger to sit in place of the original while it was in storage in Raleigh.
The final realization that a properly bound transcription would suffice arose from the fact that the Lodge would be marking its 200th year as a chartered Lodge in December 2020. The transcriptions are currently going to print and will be available by early 2021.