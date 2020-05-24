Elizabeth City State University Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon has been named to a new national board tasked with finding ways to get more women and girls interested in aviation.
Dixon was named to the newly-formed national Women in Aviation Advisory board by U.S. Dept. of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao. Dixon was nominated for a seat on the WIAA board by University of North Carolina System interim President William L. Roper, who cited her leadership building ECSU’s aviation program.
The 30-member board will be chaired by Heather Wilson, a former U.S. Air Force secretary, U.S. congresswoman from New Mexico, and the current president of the University of Texas at El Paso.
“I am honored to be a part of this impressive board, promoting women in aviation,” said Dixon said in a press release. “ECSU’s signature aviation program is intentionally addressing the need for more women in the aviation field and to be part of this national effort is an exciting opportunity for me, and for the university.”
The WIAAB was established in October 2019 by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018. The board is charged with developing strategies and recommendations to encourage women and girls to enter the aviation field.
The WIAAB will focus on education, training, mentorship, outreach and recruitment efforts of women in the aviation industry. Board members represent a diverse range of backgrounds and expertise, including major airlines and aerospace companies, nonprofits, business and education.
Woman gets drive-by birthday party
Ruby Parker recently got a 97th birthday celebration her daughter says she’ll never forget.
Parker, a former Norfolk, Va., resident who now lives with her daughter, Andree Teague, and son-in-law, Ronald Teague, in the Fox Haven community in Pasquotank County, received a “drive-by” birthday party on Saturday, May 16.
Led by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department, a parade of about 50 cars decorated for the occasion and filled with well-wishers drove past the Teagues’ house on Trinity Trail. Many presented her with gifts, balloons and cards.
Participants included the Teagues’ neighbors in Fox Haven, members of Parker’s church at Eastern Star Church of God in Christ, Ronald Teague’s coworkers at the U.S. Coast Guard Base, family and friends.
Sawyer graduates from The Citadel
Caroline Belle Sawyer of Camden recently earned a master of science degree in health exercise sport science from The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Sawyer graduated during The Citadel Graduate College’s virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.