After watching videos of people singing from the balconies in Italy and performers giving concerts online from their homes, Bill Lauten got inspired to bring music to his own community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lauten, a DJ, set up a public address system in his sister’s backyard which has a view of the Pasquotank River. He then played songs from a range of genres —gospel, beach and Motown. He also sang along with some of his favorite tracks.
“I wanted to do it to boost morale,” said Lauten.
Lauten said he played music from his sister’s backyard four different times, and each time he received positive response from her neighbors and friends.
Practicing social distancing, neighbors sat in their backyards on the riverfront and listened to the music, Lauten said. People would wave as they passed on their bicycles. Driving by, a few people even honked their horns in approval.
One person even rewrote lyrics to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” to reflect the current times, which he then sang for the neighbors.
“It is my ministry to people,” said Lauten.
Neighbors were particularly happy when Lauten played and sang along with Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”
Waving back and witnessing his listeners’ joy, Lauten said the experience brought a smile to his face and lifted his own spirits.
Lauten, who has been playing music for decades, said he has no plans to continue to play music in his sister’s backyard for her neighbors.
Lauten moved to Elizabeth City five years ago. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where for more than 25 years he worked as an event coordinator, DJ and singer.
He is currently a substitute teacher, a member of New Community Church and he leads a young men’s Bible Study.
Lauten said he enjoys spending time with his daughter, Abbey, kayaking and riding his bicycle.