Alex Domingue has made Elizabeth City State University history. The aviation science student and current ECSU flight instructor is the first Viking to be accepted into United Airlines’ AVIATE program, which is designed to prepare him for a career as a commercial airline pilot.
Domingue began working as a flight instructor last year after receiving his certified flight instructor rating. When he learned about the partnership between ECSU and United Airlines last April, he quickly applied.
When the partnership was celebrated during a campus event in August, Domingue’s application was already in United Airlines’ system and he had an invitation for an interview at United Airlines Flight Training Center in Denver, Colorado.
“I knew there would be a lot of people in line, so I thought would jump on it,” said Domingue. “I was surprised that I was the first” to be accepted.
Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, ECSU dean of the School of Aviation, Health, and Technology, said the campus is excited about Domingue being selected for the AVIATE program.
“He has set a great example of how students can take advantage of partnerships that ECSU has established with industry to help them move seamlessly to a professional career upon graduation,” he said.
Rawat noted ECSU’s partnership with United Airlines creates the most direct route to a job offer for aviation science graduates. Students accepted into AVIATE are afforded learning opportunities that help them transition to a job as first officer with United once they complete the program. Students are paired with United pilots as mentors and provided access to a broad array of career development resources.
Growing up with a parent in the military, Domingue had his eye on becoming an Air Force pilot but saw the private sector offered greater opportunity for him. An entire generation of pilots has already reached retirement age or is about to, meaning airlines will need more pilots to fill those jobs.
“The way the pilot market is, it was a better opportunity for me,” he said.
While being accepted into the AVIATE program means he’s got a chance to fly for United, Domingue knows he still has some work to do before he can slip into the cockpit of a United Airlines Dreamliner.
Although he’s completed the requirements for both a private and commercial pilot’s license, and received his instrument rating and flight instructor certifications, Domingue still has to complete 1,000 hours of required flight time. After that, he can apply to fly for one of the regional carriers to gain the experience he’ll need to take the next step: taking a seat in the cockpit for United.
Through his application with United’s AVIATE program, he has essentially been hired by the airlines. The regional airlines that partner with United must still approve his application, however.
Applying for a position with a major airline is no small thing and as a current ECSU aviation student, Domingue required some guidance. Rawat said ECSU’s Division of Student Affairs’ Career Services office prepared Domingue for the interview process.
Domingue will soon be assigned a mentor by United to help guide him as he begins climbing the ranks of the airline industry. He says United Airlines is clear about its intention for the next generation of pilots to succeed. His advice to other students preparing to apply for the AVIATE program? Be confident about your abilities and “be prepared.”