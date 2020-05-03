During this time of sheltering at home due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, it can be reassuring to recall the world has experienced — and survived — many other pandemics and hardships.
The angst of polio was terrifying for those who were raised before the development of the Salk vaccine. The Spanish influenza associated with the end of World War I was another unstoppable pandemic. It arrived, as troops were returning home from Europe, aboard troop ships.
My grandfather, a young man and a recently discharged soldier, told of his experience seeing the small-farm college village of Chapel Hill with quarantine signs and front porches roped off to discourage visitors. He lived about seven miles south of town on the family farm with his parents and eight brothers and sisters.
North Carolina was one of the poorest states in the nation and ranked near the bottom in health care. He said that the flu hit so hard and fast that he could not leave the farm for nearly a month.
The local health care workers were people from the churches, mid-wives and former nurses from the war. They attended to the sick and dying and buried the deceased. The churches would distribute food by leaving baskets of prepared food and produce on infected families’ porches.
I asked him if he’d had the Spanish flu. His answer was chilling, as he replied “I did and with the high fever lost my hair.” Some years later at church homecomings, I realized that his five brothers also had male pattern baldness and begin to question if he had a definite diagnosis or if it was hereditary.
Americans have experienced many natural and manmade crises. World War II was an enormous manmade disaster and was devastating to the nation and the world. Many people were involved and every family contributed in some way. I’ve met and interviewed many of the service men and women, who in various ways were instrumental in winning the war. We are blessed to still have some of these veterans with us. They are national treasures.
The homefront in America was a hot-bed of patriots working to produce enough materials for the war effort, along with keeping their domestic lives on track.
In my time at the museum as I was gathering oral histories for World War II for an exhibit. I interviewed people, who remained home to support the war. They endured hardships, as they were under federally mandated rationing to conserve gas, food and other commodities to support the massive war effort.
I enjoyed these interviews, as they did not seem to know or assume their importance in winning the war. They were involved with producing food, building airplanes, blimps, working with the Red Cross to make bandages, delivering the mail, even when they knew the letters or telegrams did not always contain good news.
I had the distinct honor of interviewing a Tuskegee Airman, who played exhibition baseball in a barn-storming schedule to entertain civilians and service personnel.
The museum’s collection has also included many ration books from local families who kept them into the 1990s.
The overwhelming comment from many of the interviewees was a phrase that defines us as we’re confronting the COVID virus. This short phrase used during World War II gave perspective of support of all aspects of the war effort: “Don’t you know there’s a war going on?”
Please be considerate of others’ needs and show your support for the medical professionals, law enforcement, emergency workers, food services, online teachers, homeschooling parents and all essential workers who are holding us together by going to work or staying home. The museum staff salutes you!
Don Pendergraft is interim director of Museum of the Albemarle.