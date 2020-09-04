As the new manager of Fearless Kids Art in Edenton, Darl Dressler says the best part of her job is working with students and expanding their knowledge of art.
A former school speech language pathologist, Dressler began her new position at Fearless Kids Art at 116 East King Street in July.
Dressler said Fearless Kids Art offers an afterschool art program to children ages pre-K through fifth grade Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Children are divided by age groups with each meeting on a different day of the week. Dressler said she still has a few openings for students in the pre-K and kindergartener groups.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dressler has decreased the program’s class sizes. She also sanitizes class spaces both before and after instruction.
In order to provide engaging and interesting art activities for children, Dressler said she asks parents to list their children’s interests. She then incorporates those interests into her lessons.
“I want them to create something that is their own,” said Dressler.
In addition to the afterschool program, Dressler is offering private art lessons and classes for both teens and adults.
She’s offering a Teen Paint Night on Sept. 18 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Teens will create a watercolor picture of a whale on canvas during the event.
Adults will have a chance to paint a pineapple on canvas on Sept. 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Originally from Pennsylvania, Dressler has lived in North Carolina for 11 years. She says she’s been “painting for a while,” and began focusing on her art after taking classes herself five years ago.
Dressler said she likes to use acrylics and watercolors in her own work and is often inspired by Edenton’s landscapes and landmarks. One of her works is a representation of the 1886 Roanoke River Lighthouse on Edenton Bay.
She also does custom artwork and is currently completing a painting of a pig on an exterior wall outside the Old Colony Smokehouse.
For more information about Fearless Kids Art, visit the Fearless Kids Art Facebook page or call Dressler at 570-441-3614.