Terra Dunlow offers baked treats like this cake at her new Corner Baking Co. bakery at 401 S. Broad St., Edenton. It’s the same location as the former Sugared Fig Shoppe, which closed after its owner retired.

 Photo courtesy Terra Dunlow

Patrons of the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe in Edenton can find the same great baked treats — and new ones — at the new Corner Baking Co., just a little earlier.

Terra Dunlow opened Corner Baking Co. at 401 S. Broad Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It’s the same location as the former Sugared Fig Shoppe, which closed after its owner retired. Dunlow worked as a baker for the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe for a year before it closed.