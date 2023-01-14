...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Terra Dunlow offers baked treats like this cake at her new Corner Baking Co. bakery at 401 S. Broad St., Edenton. It’s the same location as the former Sugared Fig Shoppe, which closed after its owner retired.
Patrons of the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe in Edenton can find the same great baked treats — and new ones — at the new Corner Baking Co., just a little earlier.
Terra Dunlow opened Corner Baking Co. at 401 S. Broad Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3. It’s the same location as the former Sugared Fig Shoppe, which closed after its owner retired. Dunlow worked as a baker for the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe for a year before it closed.
Since opening her own shop, Dunlow said she’s made a few changes to the bakery’s design, daily selection of baked goods and hours.
Dunlow said she painted and redecorated the shop and has centered the bakery’s theme around her family and her young children. Black-and-white photographs of her four daughters and son adorn the walls.
Dunlow said the Corner Baking Co. is also opening earlier and offering breakfast items like cheese biscuits and pastries. Hours are now 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Corner Baking Co. is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Dunlow said she may adjust the hours during the spring and summer months.
Dunlow said she will offer a variety of baked goods with a different selection each day, but a constant staple will be her chocolate-chip cookies and oatmeal cookies. Dunlow also will offer two or three gluten-free options.
The bakery’s customers can also pre-order items for cakes and for special occasions like weddings, birthdays and school functions.
Dunlow, who lives in Windsor, in neighboring Bertie County, said she wakes up early each morning to make the commute to Edenton.
“My alarm goes off at 4 a.m.,” she said.
Originally from Ohio, Dunlow grew up baking and developed a passion for it at an early age. Many of the recipes she in fact uses at Corner Bakery Co. were her family’s recipes.
But her first career was in health care, where she worked for more than 15 years.
Deciding she was ready to try a different career, Dunlow started commuting from Windsor to Edenton to work at the Sugared Fig Bake Shoppe. In the back of her mind was the goal of eventually owning a bakery.
“It has always been my dream to have a bakery,” she said.
Dunlow said the best part of owning her own business has been meeting people and interacting with her customers. She also “loves” Edenton, she said.
“The people are so friendly. It’s the perfect place to have a bakery,” she said.
When she’s not busy baking, Dunlow enjoys spending time with her husband and five children. The family spends many weekends traveling to their daughters’ softball games. she said.
For more information about the Corner Baking Co., visit the bakery’s Facebook page or call (252)676-0813.