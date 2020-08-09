LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jennifer Durham, a science teacher at River Road Middle School in Elizabeth City, was one of nine middle school teachers from eight states selected to participate in the National STEM Scholar Program.
Last week, Durham and the eight other teachers received advanced STEM training in Bowling Green, Kentucky, last week.
Created in partnership between the National Stem Cell Foundation and The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science at Western Kentucky University, the National STEM Scholar Program selects 10 teachers each year from a national pool of 200 applicants based solely on the teacher’s description of a Challenge Project they would implement if funds were not a barrier. Projects are chosen according to their impact in middle school classrooms.
Each teacher chosen for the project finalizes their Challenge Projects with input from their National STEM Scholar classmates. They also are provided a stipend to pay for the technology and supplies they need to implement their project back home.
Campbell inducted into 4-H Honor Club
Gabriel T. Campbell was inducted into the North Carolina 4-H Honor Club, one of the highest honors a 4-H’er can achieve, during a candlelight ceremony Monday, July 20.
Campbell, son of Mike and Heather Campbell of Grandy, is a senior at Currituck County High School and a member and officer in the RoboRapters and SteamPunks 4-H Clubs as well as the Youth County Council. He has been active in the 4-H program for several years.
Membership in the Honor Club is based on service to the 4-H program, leadership, moral standards, 4-H activities and project achievement. Less than one-half of one percent of North Carolina 4-H’ers are selected for membership each year. Members must be at least 16 and have a minimum of three years experience in 4-H.
Campbell was also honored at the 73rd Annual NC 4-H Electric Congress for outstanding achievement in the NC 4-H Electric Program. His electric portfolio won Gold at the State Record Book competition and first place in the Dominion Energy Territorial Award competition.
4-H’ers medal at public speaking contest
Eight Currituck County 4-H’ers submitted presentations at the Northeast District Public Speaking Competition and all eight brought home a medal. Those earning medals included:
• Ashton Lowe, Silver Medalist, Citizenship & Community Service, 14 to 18-year-old group;
• Cayden Lowe, Gold Medalist, Horse Public Speaking, 14- to 18-year-old group;
• Gabriel Campbell, Bronze Medalist, Science & Technology, 14- to 18-year-old group;
• Megan Armstrong, Silver Medalist, Forestry & Wildlife, 14- to 18-year-old group;
• Carsyn Sawyer, Gold Medalist, Hospitality, Etiquette & Social Graces, 11- to 13-year-old group;
• Elijah Campbell, Silver Medalist, Science & Technology, 11- to 13-year-old group;
• Caleb Minton, Bronze Medalist, Science & Technology, 8- to 10-year-old group; and
• Karleigh Meads, Gold Medalist, Horse, 8- to 10-year-old group.
Because of their performance in the district competition, Ashton Lowe, Cayden Lowe, Sawyer, Elijah Campbell, Armstrong and Meads qualified to present at the State 4-H Public Speaking Competition. There, Cayden Lowe earned a gold medal in Horse Public Speaking in the 14- to 18-year old group; Armstrong earned a bronze medal in Forestry & Wildlife in the 14- to 18-year-old group; Sawyer earned a gold medal in Hospitality, Etiquette & Social Graces in the 11- to 13-year-old group; and Meads earned a gold medal in Horse in the 8- to 10-year-old group.
Both district and state competitions were conducted virtually, so participants mastered several new technologies in order to prepare and present their 5-12-minute presentations for judging.