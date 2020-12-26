MOYOCK — The Eagle Creek Homeowners Association handed out more than $1,500 in toys and gift cards to more than 200 youngsters during its recent Santa Visits Eagle Creek event.
Fred Whiteman, the association’s president, said the group was able to bring smiles to 205 youngsters during the Dec. 19-20 event through a combination of donated toys, association funds and monetary contributions.
While younger children received a $10 or $12 gift, older children were provided gift cards to area restaurants and other business, he said.
Playing a key role in helping make Santa Visits Eagle Creek a success, he said, was Albert Harris, a 2019 graduate of Currituck County High School, who portrayed Santa Claus both days of the event.
“He is a very special kid,” Whiteman said of Harris, a former standout wrestler at CCHS who fell short of winning a state title when he broke his ankle in a competition. Harris is currently playing football at N.C. A&T in Greensboro and hopes to play in the NFL one day, Whiteman said.
Whiteman said Harris volunteered to portray Santa for the Eagle Creek event and then kept his commitment even when his father died two days before the event.
“We told him it was OK if he didn’t want to do it, but he said he still wanted to, because he wanted to do it for the kids,” Whiteman said. “You don’t see that in a lot of young people his age.”
“I watched Albert grow up, and although he’s matured and grown, he has not lost his hallmark drive and determination,” Whiteman said. “No matter if it’s sports or helping in the community, he has always been passionate about anything he does. ... I’m proud to say he’s a family friend.”