EDENTON — The biennial Easels in the Garden is painting its way back into Edenton on Friday and Saturday, May 20-21.
Sponsored by the Cupola House Association, the two-day event brings together beautiful gardens and talented artists who create unique works of art in serene outdoor settings.
Close to 40 artists are expected to work across 20 gardens in town during the Easels in the Garden event. While 16 of the gardens are noted as private for the tour, four will be open to the public.
The artists hail from as far off as the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west to Wilmington in the southeast, with a few from Virginia as well. The majority of them, however, are from northeastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks.
During the event, the Chowan Arts Council will be hosting the “Art in Bloom” exhibit, bringing the combination of nature and art inside, where local floral designers will showcase their creativity by interpreting individual works of art as floral arrangements. Guests are encouraged to walk in and browse to their heart’s content. Pieces will be available for purchase.
Flower arranging demonstrations will also be held. Sybil Skinner, Natalie Foreman, Gina Rascoe and Amy Nixon and Beth Evans will be on hand to provide crafting tips, techniques and wisdom to all who are interested.
On Friday evening, take to the streets with music and food as Boogie on Broad returns to Edenton.
The two-day event concludes on Saturday evening with an elegant garden party, at which the artists’ completed works are displayed and made available for purchase by attendees.
Funds raised during Easels in the Garden are used to help maintain the 1758 Cupola House and its gardens.
The private gardens on display are scattered throughout Edenton’s downtown, ranging from Queen Anne Drive to East King Street. Gardens at two homes a bit farther out — on Blair Court and Poplar Neck Road — are also featured.
Tickets are available by visiting the Penelope Barker House Welcome Center or by calling (252) 482-7800.
Advance tickets are $35, but increase to $40 the day of the event. Group ticket purchases of 15 or more are $25 each, and available only by phone, by May 13.
Tickets are good for both days of the event and include the garden party and art sale on May 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable.
This year’s event sponsors include the following:
• Witherspoon Rose Culture
• Nucor
• Colony Tire
• Hampton Farms/Jimbo’s Jumbos
• Regulator Marine
• Southern Bank
• Stevens Towing Co.
• Lazy Weekends Landscaping
• Vidant Chowan Hospital
• Chowan Arts Council
• Farm Bureau Insurance
• Down East Preservation
• Sotheby’s Realty
• Stone House Interiors
• The Terra Ceia Farms.