The Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club recently received several donations to help with both the club’s move into its new facility and its Youth Connect program.
The club received a $50,000 donation from Towne Bank to help with the renovation costs to its new facility in the former Das Danmine Family Fun Center at 108 East Ward Street. The club purchased the foreclosed 6,800-square-foot building and 2.35-acre property next to the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center from Towne Bank for $460,000.
The club was also awarded an $8,400 grant by the Sentara Healthcare Foundation to expand its Youth Connect mental health program.
According to club Executive Director Elizabeth Mitchell, hired social worker Liz Brentjens in February 2019 to spend one afternoon a week at each of the club’s locations. Brentjens was available to speak with club members who wanted to work through an issue as well as with members identified by club staff “as needing additional services.”
“She has also introduced mindfulness techniques to help with behavior, attention, and with anger and aggression,” Mitchell said. “The response to her presence in the club was very positive and many of our members actively sought out her counsel.”
The club received funding in 2020 from the North Carolina Healthcare Foundation that allowed the club to increase Brentjen’s hours working with club members, Mitchell said. Through the Youth Connect program, she now provides one-on-one counseling to club members as well as implements programs promoting emotional wellness. The funding from Sentara will allow the club to expand Youth Connect to include skill-building sessions with parents as well as family counseling sessions, Mitchell said.
“Kids often aren’t equipped with the tools needed to lower their stress levels,” she said. “Teaching simple mindfulness techniques or breathing exercises to both parents and children can be very beneficial in promoting relaxation.”
The club also hopes the program will help club members learn the benefits of physical exercise and how it can help “combat the feeling of stress,” she said.
Sentara awards Port Discover $75K
Port Discover, Elizabeth City’s hands-on science center for kids, will be establishing a new STEM lab for middle and high school students thanks to a $75,000 grant from the Sentara Healthcare Foundation.
Port Discover officials said they hope to open the lab in the second floor space above the science center on East Main Street in mid-October.
In addition to offering career exploration programming for older students, Port Discover said the lab will also feature hands-on STEM programs for persons of all ages.
“We are grateful to Sentara Hospital for having the vision to invest in our students and their bright futures,” said Dana Parker, Port Discover’s director. “The benefit of the new STEM Lab will be the ability to not only offer STEM-based programming to students but also to provide an equipped space where local professionals can engage students interested in STEM careers.”
Port Discover said its educators will use the lab to lead STEM programming for K-12 students. The lab will be outfitted with equipment and supplies commonly found in a professional “wet lab” for chemistry, biology, physics, and earth sciences-related activities. The lab will also have equipment dedicated to robotics, space, and molecular biology explorations.
Educators gather in EC for AIG training
Twelve area educators are currently working toward their licensure to teach in North Carolina’s Academically or Intellectually Gifted program.
Educators receive AIG licensure after completing four graduate-level courses over an 18-month period. Educators from Perquimans, Washington, Martin, Bertie and Currituck counties will begin the third of four AIG courses this month. Class sessions are held four Friday evenings and Saturdays per semester.
The classes are taught by professors at Barton College who come to Elizabeth City to provide the training.
According to Dianne McDowell, coordinator of the regional gifted licensure program, the AIG licensure gives “our teachers and administrators a greater understanding of the unique academic, intellectual, social and emotional needs of advanced learners. ... Services for gifted and high ability students is a necessary need in these students’ learning process.”
Garavito to join Chamber board in Currituck
CURRITUCK — The Currituck Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has named Molly Garavito, director of marketing at Ciniva, to an at-large seat on the board.
Garavito holds a bachelor of arts degree in speech communication and minor in public relations from the Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. She began her career in marketing for companies in and around the Philadelphia area.
In 2016, she and her family moved to coastal North Carolina. Garavito joined Ciniva in 2021 and is responsible for managing several local and regional clients.
Garavito serves on the boards for the OBX Storm, Outer Banks Youth Soccer Association, and The Outer Banks Children’s Museum. She, her husband, and their three sons enjoy going to the beach, traveling, playing soccer and surfing.