The Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club recently received several donations to help with both the club’s move into its new facility and its Youth Connect program.

The club received a $50,000 donation from Towne Bank to help with the renovation costs to its new facility in the former Das Danmine Family Fun Center at 108 East Ward Street. The club purchased the foreclosed 6,800-square-foot building and 2.35-acre property next to the Knobbs Creek Recreation Center from Towne Bank for $460,000.