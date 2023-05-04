Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, shakes hands with Gov. Roy Cooper during last month’s Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year contest. Drew was one of eight finalists to participate in the event held in Raleigh April 11-12.
Christ Episcopal Church has donated $1,200 to the Boys & Girls Club of Elizabeth City. Pictured (l-r) are Ulanda Jones, director of the Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club; Isaac McDowell, youth and outreach intern for the Elizabeth City Boys & Girls Club; Bettie Lyons, a Vestry member and chair of the outreach committee at Christ Episcopal Church; and the Rev. Daniel Cenci, rector of Christ Episcopal Church.
Elizabeth City is one of 42 North Carolina towns and cities that recently received national Main Street America accreditation for 2023, according to a N.C. Department of Commerce press release.
Each year, the National Main Street Center and the commerce department’s Main Street & Rural Planning Center recognize state communities “demonstrating exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization” using the Main Street Approach, the release said.
To qualify, communities must also “demonstrate a commitment to building grassroots revitalization programs, fostering strong public-private partnerships, nurturing economic opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets,” the release said.
“The North Carolina Main Street programs have once again met the rigorous standards of the National Main Street Center,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “Our local Main Street programs help drive North Carolina’s economy by working with Commerce’s community developers to increase the economic vitality of their downtown districts, helping attract new jobs, more small businesses, and additional investment across the state.”
A total of 862 accredited Main Street America programs received accreditation this year. Some of the other cities and towns in North Carolina receiving the honor for their 2022 performance included Williamston, Wilson, Goldsboro, Hendersonville, New Bern, Morehead City, Lumberton, Roanoke Rapids, Roxboro, Shelby, Wake Forest, Washington and Waynesville.
Drew competes in Youth of the Year contest
EDENTON — Ly’ Te’ Eire Drew, a junior at John A. Holmes High School, recently represented the Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle’s Edenton Unit in the Youth of the Year contest.
Drew is the Albemarle club’s first candidate for Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year. During the two-day event in Raleigh on April 11-12, candidates presented speeches and participated in a question-and-answer session before a panel of judges, responding to questions about why they would be the best candidate for Youth of the Year.
The eight finalists were also invited to the governor’s mansion where they met with Gov. Roy Cooper. The event concluded with the North Carolina Area Council and candidates for Youth of the Year celebration luncheon.
According to a press release, Youth of the Year representatives are ambassadors for the Boys and Girls Club movement, as well as Boys and Girls Clubs, youth centers, and youth around the world. “They must emulate the highest standards of character, including trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship,” the release states.