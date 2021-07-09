The Elizabeth City Foundation recently awarded a total of $65,762 in scholarships to Camden County and Pasquotank County students for the 2021-22 academic year.
The $5,000 Ray S. Jones, Jr. Scholarship was awarded to Janiyah Sutton of Camden. Sutton will use the scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill next year.
A $5000 William K. Wassink Medical Scholarship was awarded to Carolyn Shubel of Elizabeth City. Shubel will use the scholarship at UNC-CH this fall.
The foundation also awarded Bess Tillett/P. P. Gregory Scholarships to 20 Camden students totaling $35,000. The scholarships will support students attending community colleges and universities in and out-of-state.
The foundation also sent $20,762 from the Phil and Isabelle Sawyer Scholarship Fund to the Divinity School at Wake Forest University, to be awarded to a deserving students.
“The Elizabeth City Foundation is pleased to award these scholarships to area students and to help cover the costs of their educational expenses," Foundation Board of Directors Chairman George Thomas said. "Providing funds to help educate area residents is a key component of the foundation’s mission of improving the lives of area residents.”
The Elizabeth City Foundation, a private foundation founded in 1959, administers trust accounts which support scholarships and grants to area residents and organizations. It has awarded over $1.7 million in scholarships to area residents since its inception. More information, visit the foundation's website at www.elizabethcityfoundation.org.
400 attend B&M Military Appreciation Day
More than 400 people helped celebrate area military personnel and veterans during the Military Appreciation Day sponsored by B&M Contractors in Elizabeth City on Friday, July 3.
The event, held in a B&M Contractors shelter because of the inclement weather, featured a free meal for military personnel, veterans and their families.
A number of area businesses also participated in the event, which B&M officials said was designed to show "appreciation to the military community." Johnstone Supply of Elizabeth City supplied food for the event, Pepsi provided beverages, and DJ Trent entertained the crowd.
Other businesses participating in the event included the IBX Investment Team with Prodigy Realty from Elizabeth City, Fusion Office Business Solutions of Currituck, Amedysis Hospice of Hertford, and Servpro of Chesapeake, Virginia.
The event also marked B&M's 40th anniversary. On hand to congratulate the company for its four decades of success were Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce President Holly Staples, Currituck County Chamber President Josh Bass and Perquimans County Chamber President Katrina Leary Mann. Trey Lewis, a representative from the office of U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., also congratulated the company.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity officials also attended and thanked B&M for providing the ductless HVAC systems for its newest Habitat home.
The company also used the occasion to pay tribute to its owner and founder, James Mason, and several of its longtime employees. Those honored included Tom Harris, B&M operations manager, who's been with the company 25 years; Karen Brite, an office manager with the company 40 years; and Allen Lassiter, a commercial electrical estimator.
4-H'ers medal at public speaking event
Eleven Currituck County 4-H'ers participated in the recent Northeast District public speaking competition and all 11 brought home a medal.
Ninety-four presenters from 22 counties in the district took part in the competition which was conducted virtually. Each contestant had to compile a 5-12 minute video presentation.
Currituck 4-H'ers who brought home a gold medal included:
• Ashton Lowe for a speech entitled, “Understanding the United Nations,” in the 14-18 year old Citizenship & Community Service category;
• Cayden Lowe, for a speech entitled “Coming Back with Confidence,” in the 14-18 year old Horse Public Speaking category;
• Gabriel Campbell, for a speech entitled “The Engineering Design Process,” in the 14-18 year old Science & Technology category;
• Megan Armstrong, for a speech entitled, “Corolla Wild Horses,” in the 14-18 year old Forestry and Wildlife category;
• Carsyn Sawyer, for a speech entitled, “What Horses Mean To Mem,” in the 11-13 year old Horse Public Speaking category;
• Elijah Campbell, for a speech entitled, “What Makes a Great Video Game”, in the 11-13 year old Digital Reality category;
• Riley Newsham, for a speech entitled, “Planting & Growing Apple Trees,” in the 11-13 year old Horticulture Science category;
• Evan Bedsole, for a speech entitled, “Grilled Honey Sriracha Chicken,” in the 11-13 year old Outdoor Cooking-Chicken category;
• Caleb Minton, for a speech entitled, “How to Tackle Your Tackle Box,” in the 8-10 year old Fisheries and Aquatic Environment category; and
• Karleigh Meads, for a speech entitled, “From Caterpillar to Butterfly,” in the 8-10 year old Entomology category.
Emerson Page brought home a silver medal for a speech entitled, “Pamper Your Pony,” in the 11-13 year old Horse Category.
By virtue of their showing in the district competition, all 11 Currituck presenters qualified to compete in the State 4-H Public Speaking Competition to be held the last week of July.
Foundation awards $18K in local grants
The board of advisers of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation recently awarded $18,100 in grants to eight nonprofit groups that provide services for both adults and children in the region.
The foundation made the following grants from its community grantmaking fund and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment:
• $3,000 to Albemarle Area United Way for its Community Care Collaborative
• $3,000 to Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition for its Meals on Wheels program
• $2,000 to Albemarle Hopeline for its “Violence-Free Futures: Prevention Education” program
• $2,000 to the Girl Scouts Council of the Colonial Coast for its “Building Leaders for Tomorrow” program
• $1,600 to Historic Hertford, Inc. for its disability access project
• $3,000 to Kids First, Inc. for its evidence-based child abuse treatment and prevention services
• $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Education Foundation to help provide wireless access for isolated/quarantined students
• $500 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for the Star Pupils program in Gates County.
“We are proud to support these nonprofit programs that are so vital to the community,” Rodney Walton, board president said.
He also thanked the community for its continued support of the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation’s unrestricted fund.
“We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire philanthropy across our community,” he said.