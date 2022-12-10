Past District Governor Robert Pippen (right) presents Gene Chory of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club his Paul Harris Plus 3 Pin at a recent meeting of the club. The pin is presented to members for financial donations above the 4th level in support of the Rotary Foundation.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes for low-income seniors in Pasquotank County.
“Learning that we are a recipient of Truist Foundation’s grant is wonderful news,” said Erica Ramjohn, the local Habitat for Humanity chapter president. “This grant will enable Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity to provide repairs for more low-income senior homeowners in our area.”
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity started the home repair program last summer to provide small repairs for low-income senior homeowners. The repairs are capped at $5,000 per home and the homeowner must be able to pay no more than $500 toward the cost of materials for the repairs. In exchange, the homeowner provides meals for the volunteers making the repairs.
“One repair has been completed with funds from Truist Foundation and another is already underway,” said Jane Elfring, the local Habitat chapter’s vice president. “In addition to completing the repairs that the homeowner has identified, we strive to make the home more accessible so that the homeowner can age in place.”
“Truist is proud to support the important work being done by Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity,” said Chris Isley, regional president for Truist’s Eastern North Carolina Region. “Ensuring safe and affordable housing for our area’s residents aligns with Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”
In addition to the repair program, Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity builds and rehabs houses in Pasquotank County for qualified home buyers. Applications for the repair or new home programs are available at Taylor Mueller Realty, 422 McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909.
Goodwin named Clean Energy Champion
State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, was among the 10 recipients recently of North Carolina’s 2022 Clean Energy Champion Awards, co-sponsored by Conservatives for Clean Energy North Carolina and Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy.
Goodwin was presented the award for sponsoring legislation that would direct the N.C. Utilities Commission “to study reforms to deliver far greater market competition, customer choice, and ratepayer savings to North Carolinians than our current monopoly-controlled structure allows,” Conservatives for Clean Energy said in a press release. “Goodwin also has supported solar projects and a wind farm in his district, where they produce much-needed property tax revenue.”
Other recipients included U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a U.S. House member, several other state legislators, local chambers of commerce, and companies working to advance clean energy investment, innovation, and opportunity in North Carolina, Conservatives for Clean Energy said.
Coston honored with Badge of Excellence
Latisha Coston, a probation and parole officer in Perquimans County, recently was among the 43 N.C. Department of Public Safety employees honored during DPS’ annual Badge of Excellence ceremony.
According to DPS, the Badge of Excellence award is the department’s highest honor. Since 2015, it’s been awarded to DPS employees who make outstanding contributions to the department and the state and who “embody the department’s mission of reducing crime, enhancing public safety and serving the communities where they live.”
Coston, who was honored in the award’s Customer Service category, “is a true asset in the workplace and in her community,” DPS said. “She is always willing to go the extra mile to help offenders find the resources they need to be successful.