Rotary honors Chory

Past District Governor Robert Pippen (right) presents Gene Chory of the Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club his Paul Harris Plus 3 Pin at a recent meeting of the club. The pin is presented to members for financial donations above the 4th level in support of the Rotary Foundation.

 Photo courtesy Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club

Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity has received a $15,000 grant from the Truist Foundation to repair homes for low-income seniors in Pasquotank County.

“Learning that we are a recipient of Truist Foundation’s grant is wonderful news,” said Erica Ramjohn, the local Habitat for Humanity chapter president. “This grant will enable Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity to provide repairs for more low-income senior homeowners in our area.”