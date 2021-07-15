While Mirracle Burnham’s new house in Elizabeth City is in some ways a “miracle,” it’s mostly a testament to hard work — including Burnham’s own.
Burnham put in more than 300 hours of “sweat equity” working on the house she and 45 other Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity volunteers completed at 913 5th Street last month.
Burnham’s hard work — and that of other Habitat volunteers and donors — paid off last weekend when Habitat formally dedicated her new house and turned the keys over to her and her two daughters, Rosae and Roshira Chamblee.
Habitat Board of Directors member Ann Thomas presented a Bible and set of house keys to Burnham during Saturday’s ceremony. Thomas first met Burnham when Burnham was a student at YouthBuild working on her General Educational Development degree. Thomas said she was so excited to see Burnham reach the milestone of becoming a homeowner.
Construction of Burnham’s house began in mid-July 2020 and was completed in June. Forty-five volunteers, including members of the Elizabeth City police and fire departments, worked on the construction, donating 1,178.5 hours of their time to complete the home.
Donors also played a key role in the house’s construction.
While Todd Winslow served as general contractor on the project, B&M Contractors donated the home’s new Mitsubishi Mini-split HVAC system, Mr. Roger’s Windows donated energy-efficient windows, His and Hers Electric donated labor for the electrical work, Homefix Remodeling donated the roof, ABC Supply donated the siding, and Short Man’s Landscaping landscaped and seeded the lot.
“This project would not have been possible without the support of our very generous donors,” Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity President Erica Ramjohn told attendees at Saturday’s dedication ceremony.
“Generous grants” from Home Depot, the Albemarle Area Association of REALTORS, the NC Association of REALTORS, and Wells Fargo also helped defray the home’s building costs,” said Jane Elring, the local Habitat chapter’s vice president.
Other local businesses that donated to the project included McPherson Plumbing, GlenRoss Properties, AR Chesson Construction, Carpet Connection, Harden Pest Control, Atlantic Mobility and Steven Cardwell.
Several of Habitat’s corporate sponsors also provided items for the house. These companies included Whirlpool appliances, Valspar paints, Levolor Blinds, Larson doors, Schneider Electric, Yale Locks and DuPont.
Elfring also thanked the many community residents who helped Habitat’s volunteer workers during the hot summer months last year.
“There were many people who donated money to purchase water and ice to keep our workers hydrated during the hot weather,” she said.
Habitat also expressed thanks to the Elizabeth City Salvation Army for allowing Habitat volunteers use of its building “to cool off on those hot days,” Elfring said.
Churches and local businesses also donated lunches for Habitat volunteers while the Elizabeth City District of Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society donated $500 in Chick-fil-A gift cards, Elfring said.
“Nancy Anderson was our amazing lunch coordinator who made sure that the lunches were delivered on time,” she said.
In addition to the hours she spent volunteering to help construct her home, Burnham also completed homebuyer education classes through River City Community Development Corporation.