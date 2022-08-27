Lorna Vann (right) of Riverside United Methodist Church hands Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity Treasurer Norma James a $585 contribution from the church to help pay for special smoke detectors at the home of a Habitat client who is hearing-impaired.
Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity recently received assistance from two local churches for a project it’s undertaken for a hearing-impaired homeowner.
Riverside United Methodist Church donated $585 to the local Habitat chapter to defray the costs of new hearing-impaired smoke detectors for the homeowner’s house. An anonymous donor also gave $140 to cover the cost of the house’s new hearing-impaired doorbell.
Berea Baptist Church’s Handyman Ministry also helped, installing handrails at the home.
Food Lion gives Salvation Army $2K
Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded the Salvation Army of the Albemarle Region $2,000. The Salvation Army said it plans to use the donation to provide meals to area individuals and families in need of food.
“Once again, our friends at Food Lion have stepped up to help us serve our less fortunate neighbors,” Major Jason Hughes of the Salvation Army. “We are honored and blessed to count Food Lion as an ally in our cause.”
The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Founded in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $15 million in grants.
Armstead opens new State Farm office
Lexie Armstead is opening a new State Farm Insurance agency at 913 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, on Sept. 1.
An Edenton resident, Armstead has worked as an insurance professional for more than nine years, first as a team member and later as an office manager for State Farm Agent Billie Reid. Prior to her career in insurance, Armstead worked as a legal assistant and Spanish/English translator at a Boston law firm.
Armstead holds a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and English from Regis College in Weston, Mass., where she graduated magna cum laude with Honors.
Armstead’s office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and otherwise by appointment. She can be reached at 252-335-4349 or via email at lexie@armsteadinsurance.com.