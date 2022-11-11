Elizabeth City High School’s Class of 1965 recently celebrated its 57th class reunion at Montero’s Restaurant in Elizabeth City.
Helping to organize the reunion were classmates Anna Joyce and Donna Owens Hassell. About 50 class members were scheduled to attend the Sept. 24 event.
Classmate John Capps traveled from his home in Virginia to attend the reunion with wife, eager for the chance to catch up with old buddies and dust off memories of his high school days.
“My grandchildren have asked me about my high school experiences relating to what kind of student I was,” Capps said. “I simply have told them I went to high school in my spare time between sports, chasing girls and getting into trouble with my best friend, Eddie Reel.”
Elizabeth City High School’s last graduating class was in 1969. The school was converted into Elizabeth City Middle School and the high school students transferred the next year to the newly opened Northeastern High School.
3 join 4-H shooting team, Lowe earns gold
CURRITUCK — Three Currituck 4-H’ers have been selected for spots on the 2023 NC State Shooting Sports Team while another 4-H’er has completed her Gold Medal sweep in 4-H Presentation at a national competition in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kilynn Brinkley, Chloe Fredrick and Emma Solley were named to the NC 4-H Shooting Sports National Team following a tryouts tournament in Ellerbe Saturday, Nov. 5. Selection to the team required top ten placement in regional and state tournaments, a top four showing at the tryout tournament, and a commitment to travel to Ellerbe each month for training and practice. Brinkley will represent the team in small borepistol, Solley in rifle and Fredrick in air rifle. The team will compete at the National 4-H Shooting Sports Tournament in Grand Island, Nebraska in June 2023.
The same weekend the Currituck trio were qualifying for the shooting team, 4-H’er Cayden Lowe was completing her Gold Medal sweep in the horse category for 4-H Presentation at the Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup in Kentucky. Lowe won Gold medals at the 2022 District and State NC 4-H Presentation contests for her presentation, “The Injection Connection,” and qualified to represent North Carolina 4-H at the Southern Regional 4-H Horse Championships in Perry, Georgia in August and the All-American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio in October.
Mediacom names Krause top performer
Mediacom Communications named Nicole Krause of Elizabeth City its Area Operations Employee of the Year during recent award ceremonies held to recognize top performing employees. Krause was cited for excellence in customer service and for earning high performance marks as a warehouse associate. She started as a Mediacom employee in January 2022.
Cotton joins Twiford as a funeral director
Chad Cotton joined the staff of Twiford Funeral Home as a funeral director in August, according to the funeral home’s manager, J.J. Twiford.
Cotton graduated from Fayetteville Technical Community College in 2020 with a North Carolina funeral directors diploma. He started in the funeral industry at age 15 when he was growing up in Gastonia and has worked in the industry for 16 years, Twiford said.
Currituck finance office earns highest honor
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently awarded its highest honor, the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, to Currituck County for the county’s comprehensive financial report for the 2020-21 fiscal year. This is the 16th year since 2005 that the Currituck finance office has received the award.
According to the GFOA, a panel of impartial judges determined that Currituck’s financial report meets the high standards of its program, demonstrates a constructive spirit of full disclosure, and motivates potential users to read the report.