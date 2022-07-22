The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.
The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.
Elizabeth City City Council, the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet informally at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session at the central office to discuss personnel issues Wednesday at 5 p.m. The board and the Camden Board of Commissioners will then meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library at 6 p.m. for an open session to discuss the site and construction of the new high school.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet in the Professional Learning Center at JP Knapp Early College to approve personnel for the upcoming school year Thursday at 9 a.m.
The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at Museum of the Albemarle Thursday at 9 a.m. Submit public comments to info@visitelizabethcity.com by Wednesday at 4 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library on Monday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.