The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education will meet in the multi-purpose room at Pasquotank Elementary School Monday at 5:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted by sending them to superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us. Access the meeting at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us.

The Elizabeth City Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 440 Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday at 5:10 p.m.