The Camden Lions Club, which recently disbanded, gave the Camden County Education Foundation $5,708.17 in July. Pictured are now former Camden Lion Club members (l-r) Virgil Parrish, Julian Bray, J. Allen Godfrey, William F. Austin, Ricky Perry and Ed Turner. Camden Lion Club members donated both their time and money to the foundation over the years, serving on the foundation board and donating funds for scholarships and mini-grants for teachers.
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club recently recognized local Coast Guard members for outstanding service for both the quarter and the year.
Capt. Chip Lewin, commanding officer of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City and a member of the Morning Rotary Club, recognized Petty Officer 1st Class Christina Lehman of Base Elizabeth City. Helping honor Lehman was Master Chief Petty Officer Christy Hamilton.
Lewin also recognized Petty Officer 2nd Class Keely Cleaveland of the Aviation Logistics Center. Helping honor Cleaveland was Chief Petty Officer Joseph Holomek.
The air station commander also recognized Avionics Petty Officer 2nd Class John Doughterty of the Aviation Projects Acquisition Center. Helping honor Doughtery was Chief Petty Officer Greg Stewart.
The Morning Rotary Club also heard a presentation at its Aug. 5 meeting by Small Business Connect President Melanie Metzler and Vice President Steven Young. Small Business Connect supports small businesses across the region through the SBC Facebook page.
The club also named Al Owens a lifetime member. Joining in the presentation were three other charter members of the club from 1985: Joe Winslow, Ron Turlington and Ed Eadie.
Foundation gives $19K to nonprofits
The board of advisers for the Northern Albemarle Community Foundation has awarded $19,000 in local grants from its community grantmaking fund and the Judge Thomas Watts Memorial Endowment.
According to a press release, the foundation made the following grant awards:
• $5,000 to the Albemarle Area United Way for its Community Care Collaborative program.
• $5,000 to the Albemarle Commission Senior Nutrition Program for its Northern Albemarle Meals on Wheels initiative.
• $3,000 to Boys & Girls Club of the Albemarle for its Dinner Partners program.
• $3,000 to Kids First, Inc. for its accredited child abuse treatment program.
• $3,000 to the Perquimans County Schools Foundation for its Academy for Girls.
“These organizations do so much to support our community,” said Rebecca Elliott, Northern Albemarle Community Foundation advisory board president. “We are humbled by the opportunity to help these nonprofit programs thrive.”
Hoadley joins Twiford Funeral Homes
Heather Hoadley has joined Twiford Funeral Homes as executive assistant to senior management and insurance specialist, according to J.J. Twiford, the funeral home’s manager
Hoadley previously worked at a local law firm. Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Hoadley has lived in Elizabeth City since 2007. She and husband Jimmy have three children. She is a member of the Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church and the Pasquotank County High School Athletics Boosters Club.