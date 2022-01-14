MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Petty Officer 2nd Class Davin White, an Elizabeth City native, was recently named U.S. Fleet Forces Command's Junior Sailor of the Year and Junior Sailor of the Quarter.
Junior Sailor of the Year is awarded to a sailor who exemplifies outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.
White joined the Navy to travel the world and earn a college degree. He's currently a yeoman at U.S. Fleet Forces Command.
According to Navy officials, the mission of U.S. Fleet Forces Command is to train combat-ready forces, plan and execute joint missions and provide operational planning and coordination support.
"My favorite part of being a yeoman is meeting new people and being able to help others," White said.
Growing up in Elizabeth City, White said he learned to be resilient.
"That has helped me to stay mentally strong and push through in obstacles I may face," he said.
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, White is most proud of having his family watch him be named Junior Sailor of the Year. White received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, for honor on Jan. 4.
According to the Navy, White was selected because of his work in fleet personnel development and allocation, where he completed more than 400 flag level correspondence items, and processed 190 travel claims resulting in the liquidation of $220,000 to support sailors and their families.
The U.S. Fleet Forces Command is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active duty service and government employees.
White said he's proud of his service to the country through the Navy.
"Serving in the Navy means a lot to me," he said. "It allows me to be a part of something bigger than myself."