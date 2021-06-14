Twelve graduates from the Class of 2021 are $2,000 more prepared for college, thanks to $24,000 in scholarships presented earlier this week by the Elizabeth City Rotary Club.
The Rotary Club presented $2,000 scholarships to 12 graduates from Camden and Pasquotank counties during the club's weekly meeting at Towne South Church of Christ on Monday. The students were awarded one of seven scholarships the Rotary Club presented this year. The name of those scholarships, the recipients and the high schools the recipients attended are as follows:
Elizabeth City Rotary Club Memorial Scholarship
Lucas Wood, Northeastern High School (will attend University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
Maude and Horace Reid Scholarship
Devon Whitesides, Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies
Thornton-Little Scholarships
Elizabeth Fields, Camden County High School
Lexi Jones, Camden County High School (will attend Wake Technical Community College)
Kaleb Ranhorn, Pasquotank County High School (will attend Coastal Carolina University)
Miles Clark Memorial Scholarships
Lily Brewton, Camden County High School
Sophie Clarkson, Pasquotank County High School (will attend UNC)
William G. Gaither Scholarship
Simeon Hurdle, Northeastern High School (will attend NC State University)
Cassidy Loeffler, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College (will attend UNC)
Rotary Vocational Scholarship
Ashanti Sutton, Northeastern High School
Supporting Local Universities Scholarship (sponsored by College of The Albemarle)
Sarah Pureza, Pasquotank County High School (will attend NC State University)
Supporting Local Universities Scholarship (sponsored by Elizabeth City State University)
Janaeya Brooks, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College (will attend Elizabeth City State University)
Graduates Ashanti Sutton and Devon Whitesides will be presented their awards this Monday, as they were unable to attend last Monday's Rotary meeting.