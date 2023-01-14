...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
EC Women's Club to mark 100 years of community service
Residents are invited to help the Elizabeth City Women’s Club celebrate 100 years of service to the community.
The club will mark its 100th anniversary from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, in the fellowship hall at Riverside United Methodist Church.
“We’d like the community to come join us,” said club president Bobbi Veon White. “Not many organizations get to hit 100 years.”
White notes the club has “a very long and colorful history” of service to residents of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County.
“An example of this is the donation of our clubhouse on Main Street to the county for the first public library,” she said. “Our clubhouse served the community for many years until it was demolished and a new building was erected.”
The “new building” White was referring to is located across from the Pasquotank Courthouse and is now home to the county’s tax and register of deeds offices. The building previously served as home to the Pasquotank County Library, until around 2008 when the new W.C. Witherspoon Library opened on Colonial Avenue.
Other projects the club either “endorsed or participated in,” according to its history, include enlargement and improvement of Museum of the Albemarle, the new Northeastern High School athletic complex, an addition to then-Albemarle Hospital, the new Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, and the new gymnasium at Elizabeth City State University, among other projects.
According to the club’s history, Mrs. J.G. Fearing, who was district president of Women’s Clubs Federation at the time, deserves “most of the credit” for formation of the Elizabeth City Women’s Club in early 1923. She led a group of local women who planned the club’s formation in November 1922.
Lillie Grandy was elected the first president of the Elizabeth City Women’s Club at its first meeting on Jan. 11, 1923. Other officers elected for two years at the club’s initial meeting included Bess Stewart, first vice president; Ethel Lamb, second vice president; Mrs. George Williams, recording secretary; Margaret Hollowell, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Albert Worth, treasurer.
White said that Women’s Club member Catherine Gardner will have an album packed with club photos dating to 1932 available for guests to view during the Jan. 21 event.
The Elizabeth City Women’s Club supports several local causes, including the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina. The group donates cat and dog food and other supplies to the SPCA.
“We do a lot with the (Albemarle Hopeline) women’s shelter,” White added.
The group also gathers and donates gently used clothing for area needy and collects blankets to be given out by police and firefighters in times of emergencies.