Tucker Williams, 8, of Moyock, is helped by Elizabeth City fireman Dominic Nadeau to reel in a fish during the Elizabeth City Fire Department’s Fishing with a Firefighter Day at Coast Guard Park, Wednesday morning. About a dozen children ages 7 to 10 participated and caught several fish, including a catfish that was about a foot long. The fish were released back into the water.
Kamryn Gittens (left) shows off the foot-long catfish he caught while fishing at Coast Guard Park during the Elizabeth City Fire Department’s first ever Fishing With a Firefighter Day, Wednesday. Kamryn is joined by his brother, Kroy.
There may have been Elizabeth City fire trucks at Coast Guard Park Wednesday morning, but the only visible smoke was coming from the reels of children’s fishing rods.
About a dozen children ranging roughly from ages 7-10 took part in the Elizabeth City Fire Department’s first ever Fishing With a Firefighter Day at Coast Guard Park.
Throughout the morning the children were catching fish, including a foot-long catfish reeled in by Kamryn Gittens. Kamryn was joined in the fishing action by his brother Kroy.
The children were paired with a firefighter, who helped them bait their hooks and taught them how to cast a fishing rod. For instance, fireman Dominic Nadeau assisted Tucker Williams, 8, who reeled in two fish early in the day. The fish the children caught were released back into the water.
Dena Richardson, the city’s fire marshal and deputy fire chief, said Wednesday’s event marked a nice return for the department’s community outreach programs.
“COVID-19 really took away the opportunity for our outreach into the community, so with lifted mandates, we are excited to once again be back in contact, face to face, with the citizens of Elizabeth City and particularly our youth,” Richardson said.
She added, “It is our mission to educate the citizens of our community in every aspect, not only with fire safety education, but making every effort to provide positive leadership and role models for the young people of our community.”
Wednesday’s event began at 8 a.m. and concluded at noon. Fishing rods and bait were provided for the young anglers. Joining the fire department in hosting the event were officers with the N.C. Wildlife Commission.
The fire department also hosts a popular fire safety and prevention program each year for area school children, but those programs have been canceled the last two years because of COVID-19. Richardson said Wednesday’s fishing day was an example of more community outreach programs the Elizabeth City Fire Department has planned.
“Today was just hint of what is to come and we can’t wait to partner with North Carolina Wildlife Commission in the future, as they truly made today a success,” she said.