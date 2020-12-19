Regrettably, another of our city’s grand old residences is no more.
The two-story Queen Anne abode once standing at 705 North Poindexter Street was sadly reduced to ash this past Tuesday, Dec. 8, for a training exercise performed by the Elizabeth City Fire Department.
Thankfully, the handsome 120-plus-year-old dwelling, located across from the campus of Mid-Atlantic Christian University, served as the latest salvage site for members of the Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association.
Aptly named by Tom Butchko in his 1989 publication, “On the Shores of the Pasquotank,” the Chandler-Gilbert House first accommodated couple Nathan and Della (Thompson) Chandler. Grant and Mary Thompson built this home around 1896 for their daughter, Della, and her husband. The Thompsons once lived in the residence next door at 701 North Poindexter; this house unfortunately no longer stands either.
Mrs. Chandler sold the house at 705 North Poindexter Street in 1915, her husband having passed away not long after its completion. “Miss Della,” however, lived to be nearly 100. In an interview conducted by the News & Observer in 1950, Della Chandler was believed to be the oldest living citizen in Elizabeth City at that time; she died in 1956 at age 98.
Oliver and Genevieve Gilbert were the home’s next occupants, having purchased it from Mrs. Chandler. Manager of Elizabeth City’s well-known department store, “Mitchell’s Bee Hive,” Gilbert took over its operations upon the passing of his brother-in-law and the store’s founder, Robert J. Mitchell, in 1902.
According to Butchko, Mitchell’s store was the first to occupy the Lowry-Chesson Building at the corner of East Main and Poindexter streets. R.J. Mitchell himself was a one-time neighbor to the Gilberts, having lived in the house owned by the Thompsons when he bought it from them in 1894. The Gilberts lost their home in 1937 and the residence later became a dormitory hall (“Old Presley”) for Roanoke Bible College (now Mid-Atlantic Christian University) starting in 1960.
The weekend prior to its slated demolition, ECHNA members were on site at the Chandler-Gilbert House to salvage what they could from its interiors and façade. Sixteen solid-wood doors — two examples inset with mirrored glass —were collected from the home, as were a dozen window consoles. The dentil above the front entrance, including two large consoles, was also saved.
The ECHNA salvage crew even rescued a pair of what Butchko described as “articulated composite pilasters,” the capitals of which were made of plaster and extremely delicate. The house itself sported a “distinctive design … with an unusual, almost Shingle style, truncated hip roof,” Butchko said. Another of the residence’s architectural components worth noting was its inlaid mahogany flooring. It, unfortunately, could not be salvaged.
Since 1985, ECHNA has been committed to saving the city’s historic properties as well as educating the public about historic architectural preservation. Concurrent with its mission, the ECHNA salvage store sells these reclaimed articles, helping to ensure the survival of Elizabeth City’s architectural heritage as well as developing an appreciation for its architectural history.
To learn more about ECHNA and its mission, contact Betsy Towne at echna27909@gmail.com.