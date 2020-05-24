CAMDEN — A freshman at Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College has won the COVID-19 essay contest sponsored by Camden County 4-H.
Kylie Wilkinson, 15, took top honors in the contest, which invited local high school students to share their thoughts about how COVID-19 public health crisis has affected them.
Second place went to Tyra Leslie, a senior at Camden County High School, and third place went to Adriane Navolis, a senior at Camden Early College.
Wilkinson is not involved in 4-H but heard about the contest through her school. She said one of her teachers at ECP Early College, Jennifer Darnell, told her about it.
Wilkinson said she was surprised to learn she had won first place in the contest.
“I was very excited,” she said. “ I was like, ‘oh my goodness.’”
Wilkinson’s essay notes both an upside and a downside to the crisis.
One downside she mentions in her essay is remote learning. Wilkinson said she misses the one-on-one interaction with her teachers in the classroom. She hasn’t enjoyed the online-only format and is looking forward to the return of in-person classes, she said.
“It has been stressful,” Wilkinson said. “I like face-to-face better.”
Her essay tries to emphasize more positives in her own life from the pandemic, however.
Wilkinson writes about how her own family has remained healthy throughout the public health crisis and how her stepfather’s place of employment — because it was considered essential — allowed him to keep working and providing for her family. She also writes about how the crisis has given her more time with her mom and stepbrother.
“I have been trying to keep my head up and be positive about it,” she said.
Wilkinson said she was glad the essay contest gave her an opportunity to express her feelings about the COVID-19 crisis. She said she had been thinking about it a lot even before she learned about the contest.
Wilkinson said writing is something she enjoys. She writes a lot in English class, she said, and sometimes keeps a journal.
This was her first time competing in an essay contest, though. And given how well things turned out she might enter another contest in the future, she said.
Wilkinson hopes to pursue a career in nursing after graduation. She said the pandemic has prompted her to appreciate and respect the work that nurses even more.
“I want to help people,” she said.
Marcia Berry, 4-H Youth Development program assistant with the Camden County Cooperative Extension Center, said the contest was part of 4-H’s efforts to stay connected and relevant at a time when many people are having to practice social distancing and most public gatherings are being canceled.
Berry initially said the contest likely would be open to Camden County residents ages 14-18. The contest was opened up to students in neighboring counties, she said, because Camden 4-H wanted more people to share their experiences during the pandemic.
Ten students registered for the contest, but only five submitted essays, Berry said.