Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools officials have transferred a significant portion of state coronavirus relief funds to pay for chromebooks, iPads, classroom supplies and other costs associated with educating students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
ECPPS received $1.33 million in state coronavirus relief funds.
COVID-19 has affected how schools have operated since March of last year. Most recently, ECPPS delayed the return of students to school buildings to Thursday, when students returned to their campuses under the same plan that was in place for most of the fall semester.
The state allocated the coronavirus relief funds to school districts in 12 categories. But after state education officials allowed local districts to transfer funds between categories to meet pressing needs, ECPPS transferred a significant portion to the category “low wealth supplemental funds.” The transfer will cover the district’s costs of student devices used for remote learning, classroom supplies, and computer parts.
The initial allocation for that category was $160,019, but the amount spent in that category after transfers is $341,089, ECPPS Chief Finance Officer Rachael Haines told the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education at a committee meeting Tuesday.
“School health support” was increased from $35,107 to $59,227. Funds in that category were used to contract with three nurses in order to have nurses at all schools.
The “cybersecurity” category was increased from $14,279 to $23,852 and “personal protective equipment” was increased from $98,771 to $116,235.
Along with the increases in some categories there were decreases in others.
The “summer learning” category was reduced from $297,404 to $139,771. The district had 104 students participate in its Summer Jumpstart program.
CRF in the “exceptional children” category were reduced from $160,019 to $142,371.
“Home and community WiFi,” which funds wireless hot spots for students, was reduced from $62,829 to $34,342.
The category “connectivity school buses” was allocated $27,778 but no money was spent in that category.
Categories that remained the same or about the same were non-digital resources at $10,455, student computers and devices at $130,506, school nutrition at $315,207, and computers and devices for personnel at $17,445.
The “non-digital resources” funds were used to buy 580 math manipulative kits for students.