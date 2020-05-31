Brenna Daniel’s dream was to become an aviator. Now, thanks to her degree in aviation science from Elizabeth City State University and her pilot’s license, the recent ECSU graduate on her way to achieving it.
But becoming a pilot wasn’t always on the horizon for her.
“I had mentioned flying lessons to my parents but never very seriously,” she said. “It sounded expensive and unfeasible.”
Daniel says she was planning on majoring in English at a college near her home in western North Carolina. But late in her senior year of high school her father, state Sen. Warren Daniel, R-Burke, had heard from a colleague that ECSU has an aviation degree program.
“He said it was the only school in the state that offered a four-year degree alongside pilot training,” Brenna Daniel said. “It was very last minute, but I applied as soon as I could and was accepted.”
Then accompanied by her mother Lydia, Brenna toured the ECSU campus and the nearby airport where the university houses its 11 aircraft, and she was, she says, “hooked.”
“Until hearing about ECSU’s aviation science degree and flight school, becoming a professional pilot never seemed realistic, so I’m thankful I found it,” she said.
Brenna’s parents both say they’re glad she decided to attend ECSU. Lydia Daniel says there are a number of positive things at ECSU that have helped Brenna pursue her aviation dream.
“We are greatly appreciative of the … amazing value of a bachelor’s degree due to NC Promise,” she said, referring to the Legislature-funded program that limits the tuition cost for in-state students at ECSU to $500 per semester.
Lydia Daniel said she and her husband are also appreciative of “the investments of time and expertise of the (ECSU) faculty into the lives of students; the exemplary leadership of Chancellor Karrie Dixon; the atmosphere of a smaller school with the opportunities of a flagship university; (and) a private pilot certification (program) at a great price.”
For Brenna, her degree and pilot’s license have opened up new opportunities. Like other aviation graduates before her, she plans to return to ECSU to serve as a flight instructor. The job not only will allow her to share her recent experiences with current students, it also will help her earn the flight hours she needs as she pursues a career as a commercial airline pilot.
“Over the summer I plan to earn my flight instructor certification and apply for a job at ECSU,” Daniel said. “My first instructor was also an ECSU grad and an amazing teacher. I love the idea of students becoming the instructors, turning around and teaching the next set of pilots.”
While working as an instructor, Daniel also plans to put in the flight time she’ll need to apply for a position as an airline pilot. Her goal is to work for American Airlines.
Daniel said she has many great memories as a student in ECSU’s aviation science program.
“Driving out to the airport, pre-flighting my plane and spending a couple hours improving my skills as a pilot was always the best part of my week,” she said. “One of my best memories was my first solo. I had trained for several months and fulfilled all the requirements to solo, but my instructor hadn’t endorsed me yet.”
Daniel is also proud she was able to watch ECSU’s aviation program grow. She says the program’s faculty were instrumental in her success and recommends that students looking to follow her flight path be prepared to study and work hard.
“Being a pilot is not about showing off to look cool, it’s about developing your leadership skills and growing in personal responsibility,” she said.