ECSU Choir

Director Dr. Walter Swan introduces the Elizabeth City State University Choir at its performance Jan. 14 in Kill Devil Hills during a celebration of Martin Luther King’s birthday.

 Kip Tabb photo

The Elizabeth City State University Choir recently lifted their voices in song during a performance honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday at the First Flight High School auditorium in Kill Devil Hills.

The trip to Kill Devil Hills Jan. 14 was not a long one, an hour at the most, but it was in keeping with the choir’s long tradition of traveling to perform for as many eager audiences as possible.