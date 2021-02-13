The Elizabeth City State University Foundation is hoping to raise $100,000 from next month’s 14th annual Founders Day Scholarship Gala.
The foundation announced this week the annual fundraising event for student scholarships will be Saturday, March 13, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held entirely online.
The event will feature a lobby reception starting at 6:30 p.m., presentation of the Chancellor’s Legacy Awards at 7 p.m., and a DJ and live entertainment at 8 p.m. — all of which will be happen virtually.
“Vikings are resilient and during these challenging times, we knew that the Founders Day Scholarship Gala must go on,” said ECSU Foundation Board of Directors Chairman Peter Eley. “Thanks to the virtual technology we have all come to rely upon each day, we are able to safely celebrate 130 years of ECSU’s rich history, as well as 50 years of generous support from the ECSU Foundation.”
The gala is the ECSU Foundation’s biggest annual fundraising event. Tickets are $125 each, and a variety of sponsorship levels are available.
“Although this year’s event is different from any other in the history of the gala, we are encouraged by the enthusiasm Vikings are expressing for this virtual format,” said Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Anita Walton. “It is more important than ever that we step forward and show our support for the continued excellence in higher education ECSU provides these students.”
This year’s Chancellor Legacy Award honorees will give pre-recorded acceptance speeches. Recipients include: Mary L. Cates, Class of 1961; Dr. Laura Walton Buffaloe, Class of 1965; Col. Richard Harrison, Class of 1994; and Larry Johnson, Class of 1973. Also honored will be ECSU’s 1971-72 CIAA Championship football team.
Also during the evening, a virtual photobooth and virtual background will be available for guests. Door prizes will be awarded, including a weekend stay at a beach house in Kitty Hawk and passes to the Biltmore in Asheville. Guests will also receive a gala souvenir.
For tickets and other information, contact the ECSU Office of Communications and Marketing at 252-619-3305.