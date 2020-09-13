The Edenton Chowan Partnership recently agreed to donate $2,000 annually to the College of The Albemarle Foundation to help support the new commercial driver’s license training program at COA-Edenton.
“The Edenton-Chowan Partnership is proud to support COA, especially when it comes to workforce development programs,” Liza Layton, the partnership’s executive director said in a press release. “We know the key to strong businesses and economic growth is in ensuring there are educational opportunities readily available in our own community. We are excited for this partnership with COA, the truck driving program, and all that is to come.”
The Partnership’s money will go toward the program’s support fund during the first two years of the donation. Afterward, it will be awarded to students enrolled in the program in the form of scholarships.
COA officials have said the new program will help fulfill a demand in the region for truck drivers with a commercial driver’s license.
COA President Jack Bagwell praised the Partnership for the work it does.
“College of The Albemarle students and the Edenton Chowan community have benefitted from the work of the Edenton-Chowan Partnership. The partnership’s commitment to the economic development of the region will pay dividends for years to come,” he said.
Several Edenton-Chowan Partnership board members have supported the program by promoting it in the community.
The CDL program is currently registering students. To find out more information, contact the Workforce Development and Continuing Education Department at 252-335-0821, ext. 2250.
Meads, CB’s Auto Tire win NCWorks awards
HERTFORD — A Hoffer Flow employee and CB’s Auto Tire & Service have been honored with NCWorks Awards of Distinction.
David Meads of Hertford was awarded the NCWorks Award of Distinction for Outstanding Young Adult. CB’s Auto Tire & Service was awarded the NCWorks Award of Distinction for Outstanding Employer.
The awards, given by the North Carolina governor’s office, honor outstanding examples of the state’s workforce development system, according to a press release from the Northeastern Workforce Development Board.
Erica Banks, NCWorks NextGen career adviser, described Meads as “a very humble and enthusiastic young adult.”
“After earning his high school equivalency, he went on to College of The Albemarle and enrolled in the welding technology certification program, earning a 4.0-grade-point average,” she said. “David participated in a NextGen Work Experience at Hoffer Flow and due to his work ethic, is currently completing the on-the-job training program ... (which is) providing him full-time, sustainable employment.”
Amber Morse, business engagement coordinator for the NWDB, described CB’s Auto Tire & Service owner Calvin Boone as a great partner for the NWDB.
“(He) is dedicated to serving his community and youth population, as well as improving the local workforce by seeking out partnership opportunities with the Northeastern Workforce Development Board to recruit and train future employees,” she said.
NWDB congratulated both Meads and Boone and his company on their awards.
EC Morning Rotary honors Gregg, Coasties
Past District 7720 Rotary Gov. Robert L. “Bob” Pippen recently presented a Rotary Paul Harris Plus 8 pin to Past Assistant District 7720 Gov. Charles Gregg. The pin is awarded to recognize a major financial contribution to Rotary International for its annual Program Fund, the Polio Plus Fund or Humanitarian Grants Program.
The Elizabeth City Morning Rotary Club also recently recognized three U. S. Coast Guard Enlisted Persons of the Quarter. Those recognized included AMT1 Derek Ross and AET2 Connor Morgan of the Aviation Logistics Center and YN3 Clarissa Ojeda of Base Elizabeth City. Morning Rotary Club member Ed Gibbons made the presentations after the observation of Morning Colors at U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City.