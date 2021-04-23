Elizabeth City State University is hoping to raise $50,000 for university programs and scholarships during its 5th annual Day of Giving next week.
The one-day fundraiser, set for Friday, raises funds "to assist the next generation of Vikings to achieve their academic ambitions," the university said in a press release. Donors are asked to give to one of the university’s academic schools — Humanities and Social Sciences, Education and Business, and Science, Aviation, Health and Technology — as well as general scholarships.
“The goal is to raise $50,000 in 24 hours,” said Vice Chancellor of University Advancement Anita Walton. “With so much support from alumni and our many Viking supporters, we are excited about this year’s event.”
According to Walton, the theme for this year's Day of Giving is "We Are Vikings," which she said lets "everyone know that Vikings are strong, and we are ready for whatever comes our way."
ECSU alumni are among those who donate during the Day of Giving.
“My family has a generational legacy as ECSU graduates,” Gemaine Berry Gillis said in the university's release. “This, in itself, motivates me to give toward ECSU’s scholarships. Each of my family members, as well as myself, became doctors, lawyers, teachers and business professionals. Giving back helps support future students and helps them afford the same educational opportunities.”
ECSU graduate and Elizabeth City businessman Billie Reid also sees giving as continuing a legacy.
“It is our call to arms to fight for the continuation of this institution through our gifts, even in sacrifice,” he said.
To donate, visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/WEAREVIKINGS. There will also be an opportunity for those who want to make a donation but don't want to leave their car. Curbside donations will be collected at the K.E. White Center on Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Friday's event will also include music by DJ 307 at noon and live music from the Check the Resume series with Vike Soul at 5:30 p.m.