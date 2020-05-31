Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Cannon Foundation to use acquiring new furniture for work stations and lounge areas in the G.R. Library, the university said in a press release.
“With new furnishings, we will be able to provide students the space to collaborate, do research, and to study independently,” said Anita Walton, ECSU vice chancellor for university advancement. “We are grateful to the Cannon Foundation for its support of ECSU and the G.R. Little Library.”
The library, which will be re-opening for the fall semester, is currently in the midst of upgrades to its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as electrical and plumbing systems. It’s also undergoing renovations to ensure the library complies with Americans With Disability Act building codes. Those upgrades are being funded through $4.5 million appropriated from the Connect NC Bond referendum.
While the upgrades will ensure the building is more comfortable, safe, and accessible, it did not provide for any new furnishings or equipment. The Cannon Foundation grant will provide the funding to purchase those items.
The Cannon Foundation was established in 1943 by Charles A. Cannon, president and CEO of Cannon Mills Company. The foundation funds capital and equipment projects for organizations across North Carolina.
Civil Air Patrol members promoted
Despite the suspension of in-person meetings and training sessions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Squadron NC-305 of the Civil Air Patrol in Elizabeth City has continued to meet virtually since March. The virtual meetings have allowed cadets with the Civil Air Patrol squadron to continue their aerospace education, leadership development and emergency services training.
Based on those virtual sessions, several of the squadron’s cadets have promoted. Hailee G. Williamson has been promoted to Cadet Airman. Damion H. Cartwright, Tynen A. Salas, Andrew M. Ward, and Logan J. Weeks have been promoted to Cadet Senior Airman. Jacobus A. Sauermann and Tanner A. Thomas have been promoted to Cadet Airman First Class. Samuel H. Geffert has been promoted to Cadet Senior Master Sergeant and Ronald A. Smith has been promoted to Cadet Major.
The promotions are effective while they await formal ceremonies once in-person meetings at Elizabeth City State University are again permitted. As limitations are lifted, Elizabeth City cadets expect to be able to join cadets and senior members from other NCWG Group 3 squadrons near Greenville for search and rescue ground team training and cadet orientation rides in Civil Air Patrol airplanes.
Mission pilots with Squadron NC-305 have also maintained the squadron’s Cessna 182T through weekly aircraft engine preservation flights. Also, Capt. Doug Hansen received the Yaeger Award for successful completion of the test portion of the Aerospace Education Program for senior members. First lieutenants Chris Barr and Ken King and Major Rod Cushing were also recognized with the Grover Loening Award, given to CAP members who complete Level III of the Senior Member Professional Development Program. The award was first given in 1964 and honors the late Grover Loening, the first civilian member of the National Air and Space Museum’s Advisory Board. Barr is being promoted to captain, having served Elizabeth City Composite Squadron in various positions over seven years.
Brown receives $449 from Sonic
Sonic Drive-In, the Oklahoma City-based fast-food restaurant chain, has awarded Shawboro Elementary School teacher Courtney Brown $449 for a school reading project as part of its Limeades for Learning initiative. Earlier this month, Sonic Drive-in matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day.
Brown said her project will use the funds to provide her students in grades pre-K-2 with high quality books as well as other “resources that will make learning fun and interactive for kindergarten students.”
Elliott named to CSU President’s List
Zari Elliott, an early childhood education major from Edenton, was recently named to the President’s List at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia. Students making the list must have a grade-point average of at least 3.8 and be taking at least 12 semester credit hours.
Rose & Womble honor Wood, Morrisette
Rose & Womble Realty has named Sarah Wood and Debbie Morrisette as its Moyock office’s top agents for April.
Hartmann named to SR dean’s list
Keelan Hartmann of Moyock was named to the dean’s list at Slippery Rock University in Slippery Rock, Pa., for the spring 2020. To make the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher and be taking at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.