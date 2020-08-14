Life on the Elizabeth City State University campus has changed since students were sent home last March amid safety concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
With Vikings now returning to campus for the fall semester and adjusting to new safety protocols, student leaders are busy planning activities Student Government Association President Jimmy Chambers Jr. says are designed to provide a sense of normalcy — even if there’s so little that’s normal.
“Keeping students engaged is the key,” said Chambers. “You don’t want them to just be sitting in their rooms. You have to keep them engaged.”
Chambers and fellow SGA officers hope that by reinforcing the importance of following safety rules like wearing masks and practicing social distancing, they’ll set an example for other students.
“The message I want to get across is that I understand that you want to hang out and do these normal things, but you can’t do that,” he said. “We must take these safety measures seriously to get back to that.”
Getting back to “normal” would mean in-person activities. However, the Viking football season has been postponed and this year’s homecoming celebration has been canceled. Events that typically would involve mass gatherings have been canceled as well, replaced with virtual activities.
That’s where the ECSU Campus Activity Board, or CAB, comes in. CAB President Josiah Burnett says the board has a number of events in the works, and planning will evolve as the semester moves forward.
“Right now, we are trying to make do and give everybody as many virtual events as possible,” he said. “We want to give everybody an experience as close as possible to what they would have had.”
Currently some events, such as Bingo Night, are being held via Zoom, he said. CAB is also looking into the possibility of holding a concert, also using Zoom.
Other possible events include a drive-in movie night — attendees would watch either from socially distanced lawn chairs or from vehicles — and staging food trucks.
“It’s a real challenge,” Burnett said, referring to planning safe events. “But we’re doing our best.”
While planning and leadership are important, students can also do their part. Burnett encouraged students to download the Viking Engage app, saying it will help keep them up to date on events and other campus information.
He also said CAB is currently testing the Scavify app. It is another tool to help keep students engaged.
“It helps you learn the campus and gives you things to do,” Burnett said. “You can do a virtual scavenger hunt and get points for finding items, or complete games and get prizes.”
Chambers said he’s currently working to help freshmen get acquainted with the campus’ new COVID-19 safety protocols. He said the SGA will continue to look for ways to engage students and help guide them through what continues to be an unprecedented situation.
“We have to approach things differently,” he said.
Chambers encourages students to reach out to the SGA and ask questions and make suggestions.
“I want the students to know that if they have issues, or any concerns, to reach out to a member of the SGA board,” he said. “We love advocating for students.”