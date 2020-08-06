Time has erased some of the memories of African-American owned businesses that operated in Elizabeth City in the early 20th century.
But that is about to change thanks to Elizabeth City State University history professor Dr. Melissa Stuckey and the students who will be in her class this fall titled “African-Americans in North Carolina.”
Stuckey gave a brief glimpse of the history of African-American-owned business in the city, and the plans for her class this fall, during a virtual History for Lunch program sponsored by the Museum of the Albemarle on Wednesday. More than 100 people tuned in for the program and Stuckey fielded almost a dozen questions after her presentation.
Stuckey scratched the surface of her research into the history of African-American owned businesses of the period when she published a column in The Daily Advance in June detailing the history of Albemarle Bank. The Albemarle Bank was the first African-American owned bank in the city and was in businesses from 1920-25.
Stuckey was researching old Elizabeth City city directories when she noticed that an asterisk on a city directory from 1923 noted the Albemarle Bank was an African-American-owned business.
Before telephone books, city directories were a main source of information on local businesses. Stuckey said city directories were in use for around eight decades in the city.
“These directories would list everybody in the city just like the good old yellow pages,” Stuckey said. “They lasted well into the telephone era and the last city directory in the city that I have been able to access is from the 1960s.”
Stuckey noted that during the time of Jim Crow laws in the South, African-American businesses were identified to indicate their race.
“How profound it is in our society that there was a time where something as generic as a city directory, that people would be identified and marked as different because of their race,” Stuckey said. “That star indicates that your different, that you are black. It says you are a lesser citizen, frankly. It is a sad artifact of our history, but it is also an important one to think about.”
Moving forward, Stuckey’s students will continue researching city directories as well as looking at census records, old newspaper stories and maps to write papers about the African-American businesses and people they learn about.
“For them, it will be a brand-new experience,” Stuckey said of her students. “We will be diving deeper into that (city) directory from A to Z, finding other businesses and other people. We are going to have a lot of work to do. We want to have good outcomes every semester that I teach it.”
One research tool that ECSU students will uses is a Sanborn Map.
From 1867 to 1977, the Sanborn Map Company of Pelham, New York, produced large-scale — usually 50 feet to the inch — color maps of commercial and industrial districts in 12,000 towns and cities in the country. The maps were used to assist insurance companies in setting rates and terms and each set identifies each structure in those districts, including its use, dimensions, height and what material was used to construct the building.
Sanborn map-makers would go door to door gathering information on every structure in the city, Stuckey said.
“They are beautiful, they are in color, and they are very easy to use,” Stuckey said of the company’s maps.
A 1923 Sanborn Map of downtown Elizabeth City shows a church, the Church of God and Saints of Christ Tabernacle, and a poolroom that are listed as “colored.” The two structures appear to be located where Ehringhaus Street is today near South Martin Luther King Drive and South McMorrine streets.
Stuckey wonders if the “poolroom” is, or later became, the popular Blue Duck Inn and Grill.
In 1940, Henry C. Hargraves, a prominent African-American businessman at the time, owned the Blue Duck at 404 Ehringhaus Street. An ad appears in “The Negro Motorists Green Book” promoting the establishment that year.
The Blue Duck was a popular gathering place for Elizabeth City’s African-American community. The ad promoted its hot meals, beer, wine and ale as well as its nightly dancing.
“The Green Book was a travel guide for African-Americans during the era of segregation when cars had taken over from trains and other forms of travel,” Stuckey explained. “During segregation moving around the South could be challenging if (African Americans) were not familiar with the lay of the land in terms of what places were welcoming (of them).”
Looking at a 1923 Sanborn Map, Stuckey said the Blue Duck’s 1940 location is in the vicinity of the “poolroom.” But the names and the configurations of the streets in the area changed over the years, making it hard now to pinpoint exact locations.
“Maybe the Blue Duck Inn is that poolroom, maybe not,” Stuckey said.
But with dozens of ECSU students about to examine the era more closely, those questions, and many others, will probably be answered.
“It is a story that I hope we can thoughtfully unpack,” Stuckey said.