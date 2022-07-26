TODAY
Computer classes
The Pasquotank Library will host free computer classes on email today and one-on-one computer help Thursday. Both classes are at 4 p.m.
Economic mobility
The ncIMPACT Initiative at the UNC School of Government, Elizabeth City State University and the Albemarle Commission will host a town hall event to “highlight innovations leading to economic mobility” in Room 117 at the K.E. White Center at 3 p.m. Register at bit.ly/ECSUevent.
Harvest Christian VBS
Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host Vacation Bible School, Wednesday through Friday at 765 Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly. The program is open to everyone pre-school age to adult. Call: 252-331-7008.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at South Mills Ruritan Club from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
VFW weekly meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a 12-inch submarine sandwich meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.
River City Campers
River City Campers will meet at Taylor’s Oak restaurant in Camden at 6 p.m. Contact: Jack Ward at 333-6221.
THURSDAY
Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Currituck County governmental complex from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and at Open Door Church in Edenton from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Kitchen Science
The Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a second Kitchen Science Camps for youth ages 11 and up from 9 a.m. to noon. The camp will focus on candy-making. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kitchen-science-camp-ages-11-and-up-tickets-349657203107/.
FRIDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at the Shawboro Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
School board filing
Filing for three seats on the Camden Board of Education continues at the Camden Board of Elections office weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at noon.
Shut Up & Listen
Shut Up & Listen record store will hold a ribbon cutting and Business After Hours at 610 E. Ferry St., Elizabeth City, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Teen Tech Club
The Teen Tech Club will meet at the Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies at 10 a.m. to learn about drone racing.
Food pantry
Food Bank of the Albemarle’s food pantry has reopened at a temporary location in the former Cycle Gallery at 1008 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Hours are Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
SATURDAY
Waterfront Market
The Downtown Waterfront Market will be held at Mariners’ Wharf Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event features vendors.
MONDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
TUESDAY
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Towne South Church of Christ in Elizabeth City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host baby storytime for kids age 2 and younger at 10:30 a.m.
National Night Out
The Elizabeth City Police Department will host a National Night Out event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Waterfront Park. The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office will also participate. Contact: Officer E. Goodwin at 252-621-7086 or the ECPD at 252-335-4321.
PAL exhibit
The works of artist and author Katherine L. Lewis of Hertford will be displayed at the Perquimans Arts League gallery. Lewis is a portrait painter who also paints still life, landscape and seascape paintings.
National Night Out
The town of Hertford will host its second National Night Out at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
UPCOMING
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host toddler storytime Wednesday, Aug. 3, for kids ages 2-4 at 10:30 a.m.
Library program
The Camden Public Library will host a big kid storytime Thursday, Aug. 4, for kids ages 4-6, at 10:30 a.m.
Biz ribbon cuttings
Electric Garden and Magical Wanderings will host ribbon cuttings and business after hours at 608 E. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, Aug. 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Adult arts classes
The Perquimans Arts League and the Perquimans County Library will host a sampler of arts classes for adults at the library at 514 S. Church St., Hertford, Saturday, Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register, call 426-3041.
SATURDAY
Roy performs
An Evening of Music with Tim Roy will be held at the Carolina Moon Theater at 7 p.m.
Red Cross blood drive
The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Edenton Baptist Church in Edenton Aug. 8 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
At the Movies
Museum of the Albemarle will host a screening of the film, “The Secret Life of Pets,” during its At the Movies series Thursday, Aug. 11, with showings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pre-registration requested for groups of 10 or more.
History for Lunch
Marvin Tupper Jones, a descendant of the Chowanoke Native American tribe, will give a History for Lunch presentation at Museum of the Albemarle Wednesday, Aug. 17, at noon. The Chowanoke Nation was the largest of the Algonquian nations in North Carolina. The English encountered them in 1586, one year before the arrival of the Lost Colony and 21 years before the settlement of Jamestown. Register in advance through the Museum’s Facebook page or website.
CPR, AED training
The Elizabeth City Fire Department and the Compress & Shock Foundation will host free training in CPR and use of automated external defibrillators for both adults and infants in the fellowship hall at Fountain of Life Church, 1107 U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City, Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Welcome to Medicare
The Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension will host a “Welcome to Medicare” session on Aug. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon. The program will cover Medicare basic benefits, Medicare supplemental plans, Medicare Advantage plans, and prescription drug plans. Register at https://welcometomedicareaugust2022.eventbrite.com or call 252-232-2261.
Heritage Festival
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held at Camden Community Park Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Event will include antique farm equipment, demonstrations, classic cars, children’s games and activities, live animals, woodworking, weaving, a Swamp Monster costume contest, beekeeping and live entertainment.