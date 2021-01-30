Poet, educator, activist and best-selling author Nikki Giovanni will be among the presenters and performers for the second season of Elizabeth City State University’s Community Connections: Performance Lecture Series this spring.
ECSU announced this week that First Citizens Bank awarded the university a $36,000 gift to help fund the series, which is designed to promote culture and arts in the community. According to ECSU, the series is also sponsored by a private donation from ECSU Trustee Phyllis Bosomworth, ECSU student fees and a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Giovanni, a native of Tennessee, is considered one of the world’s most well-known African-American poets. She first gained fame during the late 1960s as part of the Black Arts Movement and her works cover a range of topics, including race, social issues and children’s literature.
Giovanni is a winner of the Langston Hughes Medal and the NAACP Image Award. She’s been nominated for a Grammy Award for her poetry album, “The Nikki Giovanni Poetry Collection,” and been named one of Oprah Winfrey’s 25 “Living Legends.” Currently a distinguished professor at Virginia Tech, she has also taught at Queens College, Rutgers and Ohio State University.
Giovanni will give a virtual lecture on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. for the Community Connections series.
Also participating in this year’s series are the Dallas Black Dance Theater, who will give an interactive virtual performance March 31 at 6 p.m., and Fred Humphries, vice president of U.S. government affairs for Microsoft, who give a lecture that will be both in-person and livestreamed April 8 at 7 p.m.
Kevin Wade, associate vice chancellor for the Division of Student Affairs at ECSU, said the Community Connections Series is designed to bring together ECSU and the community to enjoy a spectrum of cultural experiences.
“Our mission is to produce the cultural experiences that can be enjoyed by students, faculty, and staff, as well as the community at large,” he said.
Wade said the lineup of presenters and performers for this year’s series will “provide diverse cultural experiences for the many people we hope to reach.”
“We want to bring them together whether these performances are virtual or in-person, while providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all,” he said. “We will feature motivational speakers and lecturers as well as professional dancers and musicians.”
Hank Dunbar, manager of charitable and philanthropic services at First Citizens Bank, said the $36,000 gift is part of the bank’s commitment “to the communities where we live and work.”
“First Citizens Bank is a proud corporate partner of Elizabeth City State University, and we’re excited to continue our support through this gift for scholarships and the Community Connections Series,” he said.
ECSU Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Anita Walton said First Citizens’ gift will also be used to help fund student scholarships.
“First Citizens Bank is a valued partner with ECSU, investing in the academic future of our students, and the cultural enhancement of our entire Viking community,” she siad. “We are very grateful to them for this generous gift.”